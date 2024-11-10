Pictures as Angus honours the fallen on Remembrance weekend

Angus towns and villages honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice in a weekend of Remembrance.

The commemorations included a short ceremony on Friday evening in Carnoustie.

It was held at the seafront memorial honouring First World War Victoria Cross recipients, Lance Corporal Charles and Seaman George Samson.

The memorial was unveiled in 2015 next to Links House.

Descendants of Seaman Samson, who won the gallantry award for his bravery in the Gallipoli campaign, took part in the ceremony.

It was organised by Carnoustie Legion, which also led Sunday’s event at the town war memorial.

In Montrose, a Roll of Honour to the brave men of the town’s air station was re-dedicated.

It coincided with the unveiling of three new panels in a WWI-era hangar at Broomfield.

These panels depict a Sopwith Camel, Spitfire and Tornado GR4.

Organisers of Sunday’s Forfar parade forged a new link with the local Riding for the Disabled Association to include a horse for the first time.

And motorcyclists from the Royal Marine Riders branch also joined dignitaries, Armed Forces and youth organisation representatives.