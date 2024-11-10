Pictures as Angus honours the fallen on Remembrance weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as Angus honours the fallen on Remembrance weekend

Wreath-laying ceremonies took place in towns and villages throughout the district.

Forfar Remembrance Parade and Service. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Remembrance Parade and Service. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown & Heather Fowlie

Angus towns and villages honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice in a weekend of Remembrance.

The commemorations included a short ceremony on Friday evening in Carnoustie.

It was held at the seafront memorial honouring First World War Victoria Cross recipients, Lance Corporal Charles and Seaman George Samson.

The memorial was unveiled in 2015 next to Links House.

Descendants of Seaman Samson, who won the gallantry award for his bravery in the Gallipoli campaign, took part in the ceremony.

It was organised by Carnoustie Legion, which also led Sunday’s event at the town war memorial.

In Montrose, a Roll of Honour to the brave men of the town’s air station was re-dedicated.

It coincided with the unveiling of three new panels in a WWI-era hangar at Broomfield.

These panels depict a Sopwith Camel, Spitfire and Tornado GR4.

Organisers of Sunday’s Forfar parade forged a new link with the local Riding for the Disabled Association to include a horse for the first time.

And motorcyclists from the Royal Marine Riders branch also joined dignitaries, Armed Forces and youth organisation representatives.

Carnoustie Remembrance wreath-laying. Image: Paul Reid
Floodlit commemoration on the armistice centenary. Image: Paul Reid
The monument is located at Carnoustie golf links. Image: Paul Reid
The turnout for the ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
A memorial to two Angus Victoria Cross heroes of the First World War. Image: Paul Reid
A successful wreath-laying ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Remembrance Parade and Service. Image: Paul Reid
Remembrance Service at Balmashanner War Memorial, Forfar. Image: Paul Reid
The memorial was erected in memory of the men of Forfar and District who fell in the Great War 1914-18. Image: Paul Reid
People arriving for the memorial service. Image: Paul Reid
Bands played on the day. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Remembrance Parade and Service. Image: Paul Reid
Outside the memorial. Image: Paul Reid
Two cadets hold up their wreaths. Image: Paul Reid
Remembrance Service at Balmashanner War Memorial, Forfar. Image: Paul Reid
The Salvation Army talk to the crowds. Image: Paul Reid
Bands played songs. Image: Paul Reid
More wreaths were laid. Image: Paul Reid
The Cross for the wreath laying ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Prayers and talks to the crowd. Image: Paul Reid
Parade went from East High Street before going down to The Cross. Image: Paul Reid
The pipe band lead the parade. Image: Paul Reid
Many service and Veterans joined the parade. Image: Paul Reid
The wreaths after the ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
A horse featured in the Forfar Remembrance Parade for the first time after organisers linked up with the local branch of Riding for the Disabled to honour animals in war. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Remembrance Parade and Service. Image: Paul Reid
The Remembrance Parade and Service took place in the middle of Forfar. Image: Paul Reid
A fantastic turnout of locals and Veterans for Remembrance Sunday. Image: Paul Reid

Conversation