Guitars and watch worth more than £7k stolen in Monifieth break-in

Police are appealing for information on the November 8 incident

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kippford Street, Monifieth. Image: Google Maps

Guitars and a watch worth £7000 have been stolen from a house in Monifieth.

Police Scotland is appealing for information on the break-in which happened in Kippford Street on November 8.

In particular police are anxious to trace a Volkswagen Golf seen in the area at the time.

Police  say that between 7pm and 9pm, entry was forced to a house in Kippford Street, Monifieth and various items stolen including two Gibson Les Paul guitars, a Fender Stratocaster guitar and a Jaeger Le Coultre watch.

The total value of the items stolen is in excess of £7,000.

Dark coloured Volkswagen Golf seen

A dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf with a 2018 registration was seen nearby during the evening and officers are keen to trace the vehicle and it’s occupants.

Detective Constable Greg Dempster said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this housebreaking and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Friday evening and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious or who may have seen the Volkswagen Golf nearby to get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from any members of the public with private CCTV or dash-cam footage which could be of significance to our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4043 of Friday, 8 November, 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Conversation