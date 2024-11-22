Storm Bert: Full list of weather warnings for Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling

Several weather warnings have been issued across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend during Storm Bert – and we have full details of them all.

The second named storm of the season is set to bring heavy snow, rain and high winds throughout the weekend.

The warnings affect most areas, though Dundee is currently not covered by any.

A full list of all the warnings, when they are in force and which areas they affect is below.

Yellow warning for heavy rain and snow

A yellow warning for heavy snow and rain has been issued across the region over the weekend.

Key details

The alert will be in place from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday

The warning covers most of Perthshire, northern and western parts of Angus, western parts of Fife and Stirlingshire, including Perth, Stirling, Dunfermline, Crieff and Kirrimuir

The warning says fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life.

Additionally, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Yellow warning for strong winds

A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds along the Tayside and Fife coast for much of Saturday.

Key details

The warning runs from 5am until 7pm on Saturday

The warning covers all of the Angus coast and most eastern coastal areas of Fife including Montrose, Arbroath, Carnoustie, St Andrews and Anstruther

The warning says: “A period of strong south-easterly winds is likely for a time on Saturday, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph in many parts of the warning area, but 60-70mph in some coastal areas.”

Amber warning for snow and ice

The most severe of the alerts, an amber warning for snow and ice, is in force for parts of Perthshire and Angus.

Key details

The warning runs from 7am until 5pm on Saturday

The alert covers Highland Perthshire and northern areas of Angus including Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Dunkeld and Blairgowrie

The alert states: “Heavy snow will spread northeastwards on Saturday morning, giving significant accumulations in many areas.

“Accumulations of 10-20 cm are likely on ground typically above 200m, with potentially as much as 20-40 cm on hills above 400m.

“Snow will eventually revert to rain during Saturday afternoon but may be preceded by a short spell of freezing rain in places adding to the ice risk.”

Events cancelled due to Storm Bert

Several events have already been cancelled due to the forecast.

That includes Leven Christmas light switch-on and Stirling Farmers’ Market.

Sepa has also issued a flood alert from Dundee, Perth and Kinross, and Angus.