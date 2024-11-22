Huge emergency response in Kirriemuir before drugs found in property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge emergency response in Kirriemuir before drugs found in property

Three ambulance incident units along with police were at the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kirrie drugs haul
Emergency units on The Roods, Kirriemuir near where the drugs were found. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A quantity of drugs was discovered in a house in Kirriemuir on Friday.

The haul was made by Police Scotland after officers executed a search warrant at a property on Hillbank Road.

There was a large emergency response in the area during the search.

This included three Scottish Ambulance incident response units at the scene.

At least two police vehicles were also seen at the location.

Three ambulance incident response units at the scene

One eyewitness also described seeing police and police dogs at Kirrie Hill.

They said: “There were several emergency vehicles parked on The Roods for most of Friday morning.

Kirriemuir drugs find
An ambulance parked on an entrance to Kirrie Hill. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Kirrie drug haul
Emergency vehicles near the scene of the drugs haul. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“These included three ambulance incident response units and several police cars.

“I also saw police officers and police dogs in the area at Kirrie Hill.

“It definitely looked like something major was happening.

“It was really worrying to see that many ambulance incident response units.

“Everyone in the town was talking about it, especially in light of the other police incident in Kirrie this week.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Friday officers executed a search warrant at a premises on Hillbank Terrace, Kirriemuir.

“A quantity of drugs was recovered and enquiries are ongoing.”

It follows an incident on Tuesday that attracted a large police presence in Kirriemuir.

The town centre was closed off for hours after a man was reported to have fallen from a window in Ogilvy’s Close.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

While his condition remains unknown, police have kept the area of the fall sealed off for the rest of the week.

