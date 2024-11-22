Huge emergency response in Kirriemuir before drugs found in property

A quantity of drugs was discovered in a house in Kirriemuir on Friday.

The haul was made by Police Scotland after officers executed a search warrant at a property on Hillbank Road.

There was a large emergency response in the area during the search.

This included three Scottish Ambulance incident response units at the scene.

At least two police vehicles were also seen at the location.

One eyewitness also described seeing police and police dogs at Kirrie Hill.

They said: “There were several emergency vehicles parked on The Roods for most of Friday morning.

“These included three ambulance incident response units and several police cars.

“I also saw police officers and police dogs in the area at Kirrie Hill.

“It definitely looked like something major was happening.

“It was really worrying to see that many ambulance incident response units.

“Everyone in the town was talking about it, especially in light of the other police incident in Kirrie this week.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Friday officers executed a search warrant at a premises on Hillbank Terrace, Kirriemuir.

“A quantity of drugs was recovered and enquiries are ongoing.”

It follows an incident on Tuesday that attracted a large police presence in Kirriemuir.

The town centre was closed off for hours after a man was reported to have fallen from a window in Ogilvy’s Close.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

While his condition remains unknown, police have kept the area of the fall sealed off for the rest of the week.