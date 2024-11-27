Rebuilding flood-ravaged Brechin homes not ‘suitable’ in the long term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebuilding flood-ravaged Brechin homes not ‘suitable’ in the long term

Angus Council's housing spokesperson lays bare the challenges facing the Brechin recovery following the devastating Storm Babet.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA

Rebuilding flood-ravaged Brechin homes is “not suitable” in the long-term says former Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside.

The local authority is set to launch a public consultation which will seek the views of those in the town most effected by the damage wreaked by Storm Babet.

This includes those living in River Street, where more than 100 homes suffered significant damage. Dozens still remain empty.

Experts drafted in by Angus Council have put forward a number of proposals which they say could address the problem.

This includes potentially remodelling or demolishing flood damaged properties.

‘Can’t pre-empt what will happen’

But councillor Beth Whiteside, housing spokesperson for the administration, admitted rebuilding homes in the flood-ravaged area would not be a “sensible” long-term option.

“I don’t want to pre-empt what happens but it’s going to be a vulnerable area”, she said.

“It’s been vulnerable in the past many times and it’s going to continue to be regardless of what mitigations are put in place.

“So that’s why we are looking at the town as a whole and asking people what is the best way forward because potentially there are other areas more suitable for housing.”

Storm Babet brechin
Flooding can cause long-lasting devastation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Angus Council could be looking at a price tag of around £17 million if they were to return the flood-damaged houses back to their original state.

It would be bad news for a local authority facing £37.5m funding gap over the next three years.

Opposition councillors are putting pressure on the council to seek financial help from the Scottish government.

But councillor Whiteside admitted there is no guarantee such assistance would be forthcoming.

She said: “Funding is the big question.

“We have delayed a lot of our new builds schemes because of the constraints on funding but also the building inflation we’ve had recently.

Councillor Beth Whiteside, former leader of Angus Council. Image: DC Thomson.

“But we will have to bite the bullet and start some construction at some point in the future.

“We would be hoping to get some assistance directly from the government but there is nothing guaranteed at this stage.”

Additional flood measures proposed

Brechin locals are also expected to be asked their views on possible measures to hold back future storm waters.

This includes raising the height of the town’s £16m flood defence wall or reducing the gravel bank in the South Esk to river level.

However, councillor Whiteside said the local authority has to be realistic about what can be achieved.

Boats rescue Brechin residents
Emergency teams in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid.

The Monifieth and Sidlaw representative added: “(Storm Babet)  wasn’t a failure of the flood defence system – it was the severity and the sheer volume of water.

“I don’t think anything like that was predicted when the system was put in place and things have changed so rapidly in that time.

“So it’s just looking at all possible scenarios and what is realistic.”

