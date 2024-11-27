Car crashes into field in two-vehicle smash near Angus village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Car crashes into field in two-vehicle smash near Angus village

Newtyle Road in Muirhead was closed for a short time.

By James Simpson
A car ended up in a field following the crash at Muirhead. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A car ended up in a field following the crash at Muirhead. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A car crashed into a field during a two-vehicle smash near an Angus village.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the B954 Newtyle Road at Muirhead, north of Dundee, just after 7.30am on Wednesday.

The road was shut for just over an hour but has since reopened.

The car in the field. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One passer-by said: “It looked like quite a bad smash.

“At least two vehicles were involved. One of them crashed into a field and there was some debris on the road.”

A woman who lives near the scene said: “At around 7.45am, I saw five police cars and a couple of ambulances at the scene.

“There was a car in farmland just off a track road and another vehicle which had been damaged.”

Police blocking the B954 Newtyle Road at Muirhead. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Wednesday, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Coupar Angus Road, near Muirhead.

“Emergency services attended and the road was cleared around 8.45am.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for details on injuries.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Graeme Murray
Pool player pulled knife over 8-ball skills disrespect in Montrose
Security fencing now surrounds Forfar Police HQ. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Ring of steel signals end of the road for Forfar police station
2
Angus visitors arrive in all manner of transport. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Staycation visitors help Angus net £306 million tourism bonanza last year
2
Montrose restaurant Peking Palace to close
Montrose Chinese restaurant closing as owners quit after 20 years
UK driving licence
Driver cleared of fake licence charge after Angus crash
There are plans to turn former Brechin council offices into flats. Image: Brunton Design
Angus Planning Ahead: Flats plan for Brechin council offices and Links Park upgrade
Lexi Work, Finlay Kidd, Teddy Work and Ramsay Kidd ready to board The Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
55 great pictures as The Polar Express makes its return to Brechin
A wave from Ronnie and Violet Sievewright on one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as Carnoustie crowds turn out for day of Christmas fun
John Hammerton
Driver denies causing death of Arbroath biker in Perthshire A9 tragedy
The latest care inspections include concerns around medication support at Forth View Care Centre. Image: Supplied
Care round-up: Perthshire service avoids potential closure and residents left without medication at Fife…

Conversation