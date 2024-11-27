Car crashes into field in two-vehicle smash near Angus village

A car crashed into a field during a two-vehicle smash near an Angus village.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the B954 Newtyle Road at Muirhead, north of Dundee, just after 7.30am on Wednesday.

The road was shut for just over an hour but has since reopened.

One passer-by said: “It looked like quite a bad smash.

“At least two vehicles were involved. One of them crashed into a field and there was some debris on the road.”

A woman who lives near the scene said: “At around 7.45am, I saw five police cars and a couple of ambulances at the scene.

“There was a car in farmland just off a track road and another vehicle which had been damaged.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Wednesday, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Coupar Angus Road, near Muirhead.

“Emergency services attended and the road was cleared around 8.45am.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for details on injuries.