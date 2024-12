Police have traced a man last seen in Arbroath on Friday.

Rowan Connor was last seen in Horrolodge Hill on Friday afternoon before a police appeal was launched.

In an update at 8am today (Sunday) authorities confirmed he had been found.

‘Traced safe and well’

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that Rowan Connor, 36, who was reported missing from Arbroath has been traced safe and well.

“We thank everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”