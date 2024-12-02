Dramatic images show vessel stranded near Arbroath amid mystery over its owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dramatic images show vessel stranded near Arbroath amid mystery over its owner

Three lifeboats and a rescue helicopter carried out a four-hour search.

By Neil Henderson
The stranded fishing boat being pounded by the waves near Arbroath.
The stranded fishing boat being pounded by the waves. Image: Neil Cargill

Dramatic images have captured a stricken fishing vessel pounded by the sea after becoming stranded on rocks near Arbroath.

The small boat was washed onto the Angus coastline on Sunday to spark a full-scale emergency involving three lifeboat crews and a rescue helicopter.

Crews from Arbroath and Montrose RNLI stations were launched to assist the Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew in a four-hour search of the Angus coastline.

A Rescue 199 Coastguard helicopter was also drafted in to assist in the search for anyone who may have been on the vessel.

Three lifeboats involved in emergency four-hour search of Angus coastline

A spokesperson for the Broughty Ferry station said: “In extremely challenging conditions, the task of searching for potential casualties was difficult for all volunteer crew.

“After around four hours of searching an area from Arbroath cliffs to Carnoustie Bay, all were stood down, satisfied that it was likely no persons had entered the water.”

Waves crashing over the side of the boat.
Waves crashing over the side of the boat. Image: Neil Cargill
Boat is stranded on rocks at Elliot near Arbroath.
The boat stranded on rocks at Elliot, near Arbroath. Image: Neil Cargill
Train passes the stricken vessel.
A train passes the stricken vessel. Image: Neil Cargill
Another view of the stranded boat.
Another view of the stranded boat. Image: Neil Cargill

It’s unclear where the stricken boat has come from as it remains stranded on rocks north of Elliot.

Neil Cargill, from Forfar, captured the dramatic images of the boat as it was pounded by waves and rough seas.

He said: “I went along to see it after reading about it on social media and captured the images at around 2pm on Sunday.

‘Strong smell of diesel’ on path near Arbroath

“The boat is a real mess and the smell of diesel even standing up on the path was really strong.

“It’s not going to last long where it is as the wheelhouse is already bouncing about and looks like it will fall off.

The damaged boat is in danger of being broken up.
The damaged boat is in danger of being broken up. Image: Neil Cargill
Sunset over the stranded small fishing boat near Arbroath.
Sunset over the stranded small fishing boat near Arbroath. Image: Neil Cargill
A stunning sunset off the Angus coastline where the boat has run aground.
A stunning sunset off the Angus coastline where the boat has run aground. Image: Neil Cargill
There is a strong smell of diesel coming from the boat.
There is a strong smell of diesel coming from the boat. Image: Neil Cargill

“I’ve been told since that the hull is now crashed and is at risk of further damage or even breaking up.

“It needs to be lifted out of the water as soon as possible.”

The vessel remained stranded on the Angus coastline on Monday afternoon as efforts to trace its owners continue.

Conversation