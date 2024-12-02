Dramatic images show vessel stranded near Arbroath amid mystery over its owner

Dramatic images have captured a stricken fishing vessel pounded by the sea after becoming stranded on rocks near Arbroath.

The small boat was washed onto the Angus coastline on Sunday to spark a full-scale emergency involving three lifeboat crews and a rescue helicopter.

Crews from Arbroath and Montrose RNLI stations were launched to assist the Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew in a four-hour search of the Angus coastline.

A Rescue 199 Coastguard helicopter was also drafted in to assist in the search for anyone who may have been on the vessel.

Three lifeboats involved in emergency four-hour search of Angus coastline

A spokesperson for the Broughty Ferry station said: “In extremely challenging conditions, the task of searching for potential casualties was difficult for all volunteer crew.

“After around four hours of searching an area from Arbroath cliffs to Carnoustie Bay, all were stood down, satisfied that it was likely no persons had entered the water.”

It’s unclear where the stricken boat has come from as it remains stranded on rocks north of Elliot.

Neil Cargill, from Forfar, captured the dramatic images of the boat as it was pounded by waves and rough seas.

He said: “I went along to see it after reading about it on social media and captured the images at around 2pm on Sunday.

‘Strong smell of diesel’ on path near Arbroath

“The boat is a real mess and the smell of diesel even standing up on the path was really strong.

“It’s not going to last long where it is as the wheelhouse is already bouncing about and looks like it will fall off.

“I’ve been told since that the hull is now crashed and is at risk of further damage or even breaking up.

“It needs to be lifted out of the water as soon as possible.”

The vessel remained stranded on the Angus coastline on Monday afternoon as efforts to trace its owners continue.