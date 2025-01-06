Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

The top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus have been revealed.

More than 4,000 parking tickets were issued by the local authority between January and November 2024.

The parking fines were valued at more than £400,000 if paid at full price.

A total of 358 fines were overturned on appeal.

The number of tickets issued during the same period in 2023 was lower at about 3,400, and the value was about £286,000.

Angus parking ticket hotspots revealed for 2024

A Freedom of Information request by The Courier shows the top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus for 2024 as follows, from most to least ticketed:

High Street, Arbroath – 286 High Street, Montrose – 260 East High Street, Forfar – 216 Castle Street, Forfar – 144 Montrose Street, Brechin – 110 Dishlandtown Street, Arbroath – 106 John Street, Montrose – 100 Market Street, Forfar – 93 Keptie Street, Arbroath – 82 High Street, Brechin – 78 Sidney Street, Arbroath – 74 Kirk Square, Arbroath – 70 Clerk Street, Brechin – 52 West Port, Arbroath – 50 Market Street, Montrose – 49

What is a penalty charge notice?

Angus Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

A PCN usually costs £100, though can be cheaper if paid early, and drivers will normally have 28 days to pay up.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.