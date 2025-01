Carnoustie dookers were cheered on by a big crowd at the traditional New Year’s Day event.

It is organised annually by Carnoustie Rugby Club and begins with a rush to get to the rugby ball kicked into the chilly North Sea to start the event.

There are also prizes for the best fancy dress, and those who brave the water for the longest, up to a maximum of 15 minutes.

Our photographer Kim Cessford caught up with the January 1 fun on the beach and in the water.