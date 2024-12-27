Great pictures from fundraising Angus tractor run for Ferry lifeboat

The sight and sound of a tractor convoy added to the holiday feel for Angus folk on Friday.

In what has become an annual tradition, farmers gathered for the run at the yard of Alan Davie Haulage near Duntrune.

They headed off through Newbigging, Craigton, Monikie, Craichie, and Bowriefauld before a lunch stop at Slade Farm, Carmyllie.

The event was organised by Lewis Aitchison, and Alison and Iain MacRury.

And it raised money for Broughty Ferry RNLI.

It was the second of three charity tractor runs in Angus over the Christmas period.

Forfar JAC thrilled locals when they passed through Kirrie and Forfar on Christmas Eve.

And Strathmore JAC will gather at Piperdam Leisure Resort for their Hogmanay tour to Coupar Angus.

Our photographer Kim Cessford caught up with the convoy as it hit the road.