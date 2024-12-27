Great pictures from fundraising Angus tractor run for Ferry lifeboat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures from fundraising Angus tractor run for Ferry lifeboat

A convoy of decorated tractors set off from Duntrune for a fundraising tour of the area.

Annual Charity Tractor Run for Broughty Ferry RNLI 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Annual Charity Tractor Run for Broughty Ferry RNLI 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Heather Fowlie

The sight and sound of a tractor convoy added to the holiday feel for Angus folk on Friday.

In what has become an annual tradition, farmers gathered for the run at the yard of Alan Davie Haulage near Duntrune.

They headed off through Newbigging, Craigton, Monikie, Craichie, and Bowriefauld before a lunch stop at Slade Farm, Carmyllie.

The event was organised by Lewis Aitchison, and Alison and Iain MacRury.

And it raised money for Broughty Ferry RNLI.

It was the second of three charity tractor runs in Angus over the Christmas period.

Forfar JAC thrilled locals when they passed through Kirrie and Forfar on Christmas Eve.

And Strathmore JAC will gather at Piperdam Leisure Resort for their Hogmanay tour to Coupar Angus.

Our photographer Kim Cessford caught up with the convoy as it hit the road.

Here is Santa!
Enjoying the show of tractors – Angus and Skye MacRury.
Ruairdh Scott loves tractors!
Participants gather to Iearn the route.
Aaron Anderson decorated his tractor.
Wendy and James Cameron were helping to collect funds for the RNLI.
Time to catch up with friends and colleagues!
Supporting the event are Janice Spence (Fundraising and Engagement Lead RNLI), Joe Ritchie and Peter Hay (Broughty RNLI)
Iain MacRury leads the tractor run in aid of the RNLI.
Tractors set out on the run in aid of the RNLI.
Tractors set out on the run in aid of the RNLI.
Lots of festively decorated tractors could be seen today!
Supporters enjoy the gathering of tractors old and new.
Trying out the tractors for size – Ruairdh Scott and Rhys Miller.
The route took tractors through Newbigging.
Tractors of all shapes, ages and sizes joined the run.
A great turnout of Tractors.
The event was organised by Lewis Aitchison, Alison MacRury and Iain Macrury.
Tractors galore!
Steve Hackney, Janice Spence (Fundraising and Engagement Lead RNLI), Alison and Iain MacRury and Peter Hay (Broughty RNLI Cox) gather for a group shot in front of the RNLI Tractor.

