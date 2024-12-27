48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Revellers across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire have been warned to expect “significant disruption” and flooding on Hogmanay.

The Met Office has issued a 48-hour warning for heavy rain that ends the minute the clock counts down to 2025.

Strong winds are also predicted to hit the area.

The yellow alert lasts from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday December 31.

Significant disruption and flooding possible

The warning for the 48 hours in the lead-up to the bells says: “Rain is likely to become persistent and occasionally heavy on Monday and possibly last through New Year’s Eve.

“This may bring some significant disruption and flooding in the build-up to new year events, although there is still a lot of uncertainty in which areas are likely to be affected.”

Total rainfall of 50mm to 70mm is possible over the two days with some places perhaps seeing 100mm to 140mm of rain.

The higher totals are most likely over western Scotland.

Snow may also present an additional hazard, especially in the north of Scotland and over high ground.

Strong winds could bring further disruption, particularly on Tuesday.

The Met Office adds: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

The warning comes exactly a year since Storm Gerrit caused chaos across Tayside and Fife.

The wild weather saw homes, flooded, rivers burst their banks and a train crashed into a fallen tree near Broughty Ferry.