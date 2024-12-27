48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

The Met Office says there could be significant disruption and flooding.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Hogmanay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Hogmanay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Revellers across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire have been warned to expect “significant disruption” and flooding on Hogmanay.

The Met Office has issued a 48-hour warning for heavy rain that ends the minute the clock counts down to 2025.

Strong winds are also predicted to hit the area.

The yellow alert lasts from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday December 31.

Significant disruption and flooding possible

The warning for the 48 hours in the lead-up to the bells says: “Rain is likely to become persistent and occasionally heavy on Monday and possibly last through New Year’s Eve.

“This may bring some significant disruption and flooding in the build-up to new year events, although there is still a lot of uncertainty in which areas are likely to be affected.”

Total rainfall of 50mm to 70mm is possible over the two days with some places perhaps seeing 100mm to 140mm of rain.

yellow weather warning
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Hogmanay. Image: Met Office

The higher totals are most likely over western Scotland.

Snow may also present an additional hazard, especially in the north of Scotland and over high ground.

Strong winds could bring further disruption, particularly on Tuesday.

The Met Office adds: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

Broughty Ferry train crash investigation
Storm Gerrit caused a rail crash exactly a year ago. Image: Paul Sweeney

The warning comes exactly a year since Storm Gerrit caused chaos across Tayside and Fife.

The wild weather saw homes, flooded, rivers burst their banks and a train crashed into a fallen tree near Broughty Ferry.

Conversation