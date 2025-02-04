Prince of Wales to visit Angus this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Prince of Wales to visit Angus this week

The Duke of Rothesay will meet local young farmers and community leaders when he comes to the region.

By Graham Brown
The Duke of Rothesay is due in Angus this week. Image: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Shutterstock
The Duke of Rothesay is due in Angus this week. Image: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Shutterstock

Prince William will make his first official visit to Angus this week.

The Duke of Rothesay is scheduled to meet community leaders, young farmers and volunteers in the region on Thursday.

He will learn about the work of local mental health charities during the trip, with a particular focus on rural isolation.

Last year the Prince and Princess of Wales joined forces with a local charity to launch a mental health programme supporting those living on the Sandringham Estate and in the surrounding areas.

In 2016, the royal and brother Prince Harry fronted mental health initiative Heads Together.

‘Suffering in silence’

He later said: “So many people are suffering in silence.

“For some reason, people are embarrassed about their emotions, British people particularly.”

This week’s Angus event is the first royal date in the region since a late call off for a visit to Brechin by King Charles in January 2024.

He was due to meet privately with victims of Storm Babet and local emergency services.

Heavy snow forced the cancellation of the visit, on the day Buckingham Palace announced the monarch was to undergo prostate treatment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Permission has been granted for Lethnot Primary School to become a house. Image: Supplied
Angus Planning Ahead: Old primary school to become house and self-storage site proposal
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Boy, 14, caught with firearm during Fife police stop-and-search
Forfar Open Garden will transform the site of the lock-ups at Lochside. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
£165,000 Forfar Open Garden set to grow from 'thorn in the flesh' piece of…
Angus House council headquarters, which are currently on the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus Council leadership team salaries revealed as readers react to latest top-level departure
18
Locals are concerned about safety at the Craigo site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Angus villagers walking road safety tightrope during £3m Network Rail bridge project
The East High Street garage would be knocked down to make way for the development. Image: Architectural Technicians Ltd
Joiner's workshop demolition bid in new Forfar house plan
Lee Morrison has been traced.
Man, 42, missing from Carnoustie found safe and well
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Angus XL Bully sanctuary faces licence refusal for second time as inspector concerns revealed
20
Stewart Brown
Friends and family mourn loss of first John Deere dealer in Angus
Damaged tyres spotted on A90 near Brechin
A90 lane closure as Amey probes potholes that caused ‘carnage’ near Brechin

Conversation