Prince of Wales to visit Angus this week

Prince William will make his first official visit to Angus this week.

The Duke of Rothesay is scheduled to meet community leaders, young farmers and volunteers in the region on Thursday.

He will learn about the work of local mental health charities during the trip, with a particular focus on rural isolation.

Last year the Prince and Princess of Wales joined forces with a local charity to launch a mental health programme supporting those living on the Sandringham Estate and in the surrounding areas.

In 2016, the royal and brother Prince Harry fronted mental health initiative Heads Together.

‘Suffering in silence’

He later said: “So many people are suffering in silence.

“For some reason, people are embarrassed about their emotions, British people particularly.”

This week’s Angus event is the first royal date in the region since a late call off for a visit to Brechin by King Charles in January 2024.

He was due to meet privately with victims of Storm Babet and local emergency services.

Heavy snow forced the cancellation of the visit, on the day Buckingham Palace announced the monarch was to undergo prostate treatment.