Angus XL Bully sanctuary faces licence refusal for second time as inspector concerns revealed

Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary faces a second licensing knockback after a follow-up inspection found ‘no significant improvement’ at the kennels near Forfar.

It also casts doubt on a charity campaigner’s grasp of the rules required for a licence to look after the controversial breed.

Concerns also remain around veterinary provision, including the lack of any storage facility for dead dogs.

Earlier this month, a decision over the rescue hub at Happas, between Forfar and Dundee, was put on hold by Angus Council.

It followed a welfare inspector’s damning report on conditions there.

Campaigner Kerryanne Shaw asked for the application to be deferred so she could be legally represented at the licensing committee.

She said at the time: “I do feel I have a right to be legally represented and not shotgunned by an opposing party with greater resources than what I have.”

The committee is due to meet again on February 13.

Follow-up report raises XL sanctuary concerns

But a follow-up report says the All Bullie Rescue Charity plan remains unacceptable.

Animal health officer Correen Hill states: “Seventy days have past since the previous inspection and no real major improvement (has been) made.

“Not confident that Kerryanne is fully understanding the conditions that an animal welfare establishment must comply with to meet current Scottish Government guidelines.”

There were 23 dogs at Happas Canine Centre during the second inspection this month. Not all of the animals are XL Bullies.

“Kerryanne seems to be confident at handling the dogs that she had in her care,” adds the report.

It includes radios in the kennels to create a calmer environment for the dogs.

Ms Shaw is the only person responsible for handling and caring for them.

The inspector said that was insufficient to provide the level of care needed by the number of dogs at Happas.

Other concerns included:

No written procedures around feeding, cleaning, transportation and health monitoring

Metal and rubbish in outdoor enclosure

Strong urine smell in small exercise area

No written isolation protocol

Emergency plan lacking in detail

Out-of-date medication

Ms Shaw said the points raised in the follow-up report would be addressed at the committee meeting, and confirmed her lawyer would be present.

She declined to comment further at this stage.

Her plans to set up the Angus centre first emerged in February 2024.

New controls on owning XL Bully dogs came into effect last summer.

Owners require an exemption certificate to keep their dog.

People also cannot breed, sell, abandon or give them away.

It is also illegal to have an XL Bully in public without a muzzle or lead.