Joiner’s workshop demolition bid in new Forfar house plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Joiner’s workshop demolition bid in new Forfar house plan

An application for a two-storey house has come forward for the site behind East High Street in Forfar.

By Graham Brown
The East High Street garage would be knocked down to make way for the development. Image: Architectural Technicians Ltd
The East High Street garage would be knocked down to make way for the development. Image: Architectural Technicians Ltd

Plans have been lodged to build a family home on the site of a former Forfar joinery store.

The building at 167 East High Street would be demolished under the proposal.

It would be used to create parking spaces for the new three-bedroom house.

An existing access from East High Street would be kept.

Plans show a 124 sq m house over two levels, with a drop to the north-facing rear garden.

New Forfar house application.
The view to the rear of the East High Street site. Image: Architectural Technicians Ltd

The lower level would feature an open-plan kitchen and living area, as well as the master bedroom with en suite. It would have access to the garden area.

There would be two further bedrooms, utility room, study, shower and en suite on the upper floor.

Dundee applicant Karl Young’s proposal will be considered by Angus Council in due course.

You can keep up to date with other Angus applications and decisions in our weekly Planning Ahead round-up.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Lee Morrison has been traced.
Man, 42, missing from Carnoustie found safe and well
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Angus XL Bully sanctuary faces licence refusal for second time as inspector concerns revealed
11
Stewart Brown
Friends and family mourn loss of first John Deere dealer in Angus
Damaged tyres spotted on A90 near Brechin
A90 lane closure as Amey probes potholes that caused ‘carnage’ near Brechin
Missing Carnoustie man Lee Morrison
Missing Carnoustie man, 42, may have travelled to Broughty Ferry
Dave Brown with his Austin J40 pedal car as a youngster in Letham.
Angus Jim Clark fan in race to find 60s pedal car kid for F1…
Tealing Community Council chairman Steve McSwiggan and fellow objectors at Angus House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Campaigners deliver 144-page objection against Angus substation 'half the size of Camperdown Park'
2
Drivers regularly complain about potholes on Angus roads. Image: Supplied
£500k budget 'bribe' from Holyrood won't fix Angus pothole problem
A design image of the Viewmount glamping pod. Image: Glampitect
High-end hideaway plan as Angus Glens glamping bid lodged
2
Shape Wellbeing will forge ahead with its plans for Arbroath Community Centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Wellbeing group backed in bid to secure future for Arbroath Community Centre

Conversation