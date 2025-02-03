Angus Council leadership team salaries revealed as readers react to latest top-level departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council leadership team salaries revealed as readers react to latest top-level departure

A review of the council's senior leadership team has been underway since September.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council headquarters, which are currently on the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Readers have reacted to the latest change at the top tier of Angus Council.

Alison Smith, director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth, has taken early retirement after 30 years with the council.

It leaves another gap in the top team while a corporate leadership review is completed.

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay instigated the review last autumn.

Angus Council CEO Kathryn Lindsay. Image: Supplied

The purpose was to decide whether the council required a deputy chief executive following the resignation of Mark Armstrong.

It remains to be seen when the review will be concluded, and what recommendations will come from it.

Top team line-up

Here is the current Angus Council corporate leadership team and the salary each earned in 2023/24.

Chief Executive – Kathryn Lindsay £154,609

Depute Chief Executive: £135,517

(Vacant since departure of Mark Armstrong in July 2024)

Director of Finance – Ian Lorimer £111,929

Director of Legal, Governance and Change – Jackie Buchanan £107,647

Director of Infrastructure and Environment – Graeme Dailly £107,647

Director of HR, Digital Enablement, IT and Business Support – Sharon Faulkner £107,647

Director of Children, Families and Justice and Chief Social Work Officer: £107,647

(Vacant since February 2024 following promotion of Kathryn Lindsay to Chief Executive. Interim director Kirsty Lee)

Director of Education and Lifelong Learning – Kelly McIntosh £107,647

Director of Vibrant Communities and Sustainable Growth: £107,647

(Vacant following retiral of Alison Smith in January 2025)

Angus Alive Chief Executive – Kirsty Hunter £111,522

(Returning February 3 following maternity leave since October 2023. Interim CEOs Iain Stevens and Colin Knight)

Readers comment on retiral

Comments on the latest departure included the title and cuts Angus residents continue to face.

One reader said: “Director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth; you couldn’t make this nonsense up.”

Another said: “Looking at towns across Angus, most are far from ‘vibrant’.

“This local authority is failing the people of Angus. We constantly read of how services for the people of Angus are being cut because there isn’t enough in the pot.

“The very last priority is to fund any more report writing, conference attendees.”

And there was gratitude for decades of dedicated service to the area from the retiring director.

“I hope Alison has a long and happy retirement which she fully deserves after 30 years of working for Angus Council,” said one commenter.

“A very switched on and intelligent woman that now has more time to spend with family.”

Conversation