Angus Council leadership team salaries revealed as readers react to latest top-level departure

Readers have reacted to the latest change at the top tier of Angus Council.

Alison Smith, director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth, has taken early retirement after 30 years with the council.

It leaves another gap in the top team while a corporate leadership review is completed.

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay instigated the review last autumn.

The purpose was to decide whether the council required a deputy chief executive following the resignation of Mark Armstrong.

It remains to be seen when the review will be concluded, and what recommendations will come from it.

Top team line-up

Here is the current Angus Council corporate leadership team and the salary each earned in 2023/24.

Chief Executive – Kathryn Lindsay £154,609

Depute Chief Executive: £135,517

(Vacant since departure of Mark Armstrong in July 2024)

Director of Finance – Ian Lorimer £111,929

Director of Legal, Governance and Change – Jackie Buchanan £107,647

Director of Infrastructure and Environment – Graeme Dailly £107,647

Director of HR, Digital Enablement, IT and Business Support – Sharon Faulkner £107,647

Director of Children, Families and Justice and Chief Social Work Officer: £107,647

(Vacant since February 2024 following promotion of Kathryn Lindsay to Chief Executive. Interim director Kirsty Lee)

Director of Education and Lifelong Learning – Kelly McIntosh £107,647

Director of Vibrant Communities and Sustainable Growth: £107,647

(Vacant following retiral of Alison Smith in January 2025)

Angus Alive Chief Executive – Kirsty Hunter £111,522

(Returning February 3 following maternity leave since October 2023. Interim CEOs Iain Stevens and Colin Knight)

Readers comment on retiral

Comments on the latest departure included the title and cuts Angus residents continue to face.

One reader said: “Director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth; you couldn’t make this nonsense up.”

Another said: “Looking at towns across Angus, most are far from ‘vibrant’.

“This local authority is failing the people of Angus. We constantly read of how services for the people of Angus are being cut because there isn’t enough in the pot.

“The very last priority is to fund any more report writing, conference attendees.”

And there was gratitude for decades of dedicated service to the area from the retiring director.

“I hope Alison has a long and happy retirement which she fully deserves after 30 years of working for Angus Council,” said one commenter.

“A very switched on and intelligent woman that now has more time to spend with family.”