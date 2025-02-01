Man, 42, missing from Carnoustie found safe and well

A man who had been missing from Carnoustie for four days has been found “safe and well”, police have confirmed.

Several appeals were launched last week for help in finding Lee Morrison.

He was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen around 2.50pm on Thursday near Monifieth walking on Barry Road near the golf course green keepers hut at the edge of the town.

In an update on Saturday police confirmed that Lee Morrison, 42, reported missing from Carnoustie, has been traced safe and well.”