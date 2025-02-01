Man, 42, missing from Carnoustie found safe and well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 42, missing from Carnoustie found safe and well

Lee Morrison was last seen in the Barry area on Tuesday afternoon.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lee Morrison has been traced.
Lee Morrison has been traced. Image: Police Scotland

A man who had been missing from Carnoustie for four days has been found “safe and well”, police have confirmed.

Several appeals were launched last week for help in finding Lee Morrison.

He was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen around 2.50pm on Thursday near Monifieth walking on Barry Road near the golf course green keepers hut at the edge of the town.

In an update on Saturday police confirmed that Lee Morrison, 42, reported missing from Carnoustie, has been traced safe and well.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Angus XL Bully sanctuary faces licence refusal for second time as inspector concerns revealed
5
Stewart Brown
Friends and family mourn loss of first John Deere dealer in Angus
Damaged tyres spotted on A90 near Brechin
A90 lane closure as Amey probes potholes that caused ‘carnage’ near Brechin
Missing Carnoustie man Lee Morrison
Missing Carnoustie man, 42, may have travelled to Broughty Ferry
Dave Brown with his Austin J40 pedal car as a youngster in Letham.
Angus Jim Clark fan in race to find 60s pedal car kid for F1…
Tealing Community Council chairman Steve McSwiggan and fellow objectors at Angus House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Campaigners deliver 144-page objection against Angus substation 'half the size of Camperdown Park'
2
Drivers regularly complain about potholes on Angus roads. Image: Supplied
£500k budget 'bribe' from Holyrood won't fix Angus pothole problem
A design image of the Viewmount glamping pod. Image: Glampitect
High-end hideaway plan as Angus Glens glamping bid lodged
2
Shape Wellbeing will forge ahead with its plans for Arbroath Community Centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Wellbeing group backed in bid to secure future for Arbroath Community Centre
Angus Council director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth Alison Smith retires this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
£101k Angus Council director retires early as leadership review continues
23

Conversation