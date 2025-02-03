£165,000 Forfar Open Garden set to grow from ‘thorn in the flesh’ piece of ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£165,000 Forfar Open Garden set to grow from ‘thorn in the flesh’ piece of ground

Old council lock-ups which have become a magnet for vandalism and fly-tipping are to become the new home of Forfar Open Garden in a peppercorn rent deal with Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
Forfar Open Garden will transform the site of the lock-ups at Lochside.
Work is starting on a new Forfar community garden after Angus Council struck a £1 deal with the charity behind the successful venture.

Since 2015, Forfar Open Garden has become a thriving community asset, welcoming around 2,500 visitors a year.

It supports those with autism and dementia, as well as being a haven for folk who simply love gardening.

Forfar Open Garden moving to new home.
Forfar Open Garden is already a 10-year success story.

The lease on the charity’s current site ends in June.

The first decision taken by Angus Council’s new housing committee has cleared the way for the group to take over old lock-ups at Lochside which have been a “thorn in the flesh” of the authority for years.

Lochside site a target for fire-raisers

Councillors unanimously backed a 15-year lease of the ground at the peppercorn rent of £1 per annum.

The garage site has become a vandalism hotspot, with three deliberate fires there in recent months.

Forfar Open Garden (FOG) chairwoman Maureen Wedderburn said the group had secured £163,000 in grants to transform the site.

“We’ve had offers of help from across the community,” she told councillors.

FOG currently has two staff, an apprentice and a host of volunteers.

Its ambition is to increase the number of visitors to 4,000 a year.

The charity has a squad of willing hands ready to tackle the major task of clearing the Lochside site.

Forfar Open Garden Lochside move.
Forfar Open Garden will clear some of the old lock-ups.

The move will also allow Forfar Horticultural Society to keep its home on the site.

The site has 20 brick lock-ups and 13 garage sites. However, they have proved unpopular and have lain empty for more than six years on average.

The combined income from the lock-ups and garages last year was less than £2,500.

The cost of refurbishment has been estimated at £150,000.

FOG will demolish some of the lock-ups and re-use others.

Forfar Open Garden wins unanimous support

Forfar councillor Lynne Devine led unanimous support from the new committee for the project.

“I am really excited about the new garden,” she said.

“I love the old garden. The work that has been done there and the inclusivity is remarkable over the past 10 years.

“I’m so glad they’re going to use a piece of ground that’s been a thorn in the flesh of councillors and the housing department for years.

“There have been so many complaints about the area, which has been left to rack and ruin.

“This is going to be so positive for Forfar.”

Conversation