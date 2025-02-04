Angus Planning Ahead: Old primary school to become house and self-storage site proposal

A former Angus school is to be converted for residential use by a local estate.

The last pupils left Glen Lethnot Primary in 2009. It finally closed in 2018 and was put on the market by Angus Council.

Plans to convert the Victorian building into a four-bedroom house have now been approved.

The school annexe will also be converted into accommodation for season staff on Hunthill Estate.

Tillybardine Farms submitted the proposal in October 2024.

The annexe will mainly be used between July and September for staff involved in land management and the estate’s sporting activities.

Approval for the change of use was granted under delegated powers.

The council’s handling report said: “The proposal would generally be acceptable as it would largely maintain the character, appearance and setting of the property, whilst enabling its upgrade to allow it to return to a functional use.”

Strathmartine house appeal rejected

An appeal bid to overturn a refusal decision for a new house near Strathmartine has failed.

Last October, the application for land at Gallowhill was rejected under delegated powers.

The site is part of the garden ground for Gallowhill farmhouse.

However, planning officials said it breached national planning rules (NPF4) around new homes in the countryside.

The application came back before the latest meeting of the council’s development management review committee.

Chairman Bill Duff said: “I do feel there’s an issue where the garden is too large to be a garden, and too small for agricultural use.

“But NPF4 policy is fairly clear that you can’t divide garden ground in a rural setting.

“The only way out of that would have been if it was brownfield, and it’s not a brownfield site.”

The appeal was unanimously rejected.

Arbroath self-storage site

A self-storage firm is aiming to renew permission for a 50-container site on an Arbroath industrial estate.

Blue Block Storage previously received the go ahead for vacant land at Baden Powell Road on Kirkton Industrial Estate in 2019.

The approval has now lapsed and the company has submitted a fresh application. It hopes to start work on the scheme later this year.

Initially there would be 10 containers on the site, with a view to expanding it to 50 if the business is successful.

Another part of the 5,400 sq m site would be used for storing caravans, boats or trailers.

Hours of operation would be 7am-8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am-6pm Sunday.

Glen Isla glamping

An bid has been lodged for a single glamping pod in Glen Isla.

The applicants want to create a discreet retreat at Viewmount, Bellaty.

It would be set in woodland off the B951, around 11 miles from Kirriemuir.

The one-bedroom pod will include parking and cycle storage.

Research suggests the development could generate almost £90,000 per annum for the local tourism economy.

The applicants say the pod will be ideally located for visitors to the Angus Glens and attractions such as Kirriemuir camera obscura and Glamis Castle.

Forfar family home application

Approval is being sought for a new two-storey house in the centre of Forfar.

It would be built behind properties fronting East High Street.

A garage, which was previously a joiner’s store, would be demolished to make way for car parking.

There would be an open-plan kitchen/living area and master bedroom with en suite on the lower level.

The upper level would feature two further bedrooms, utility room, study, shower and en suite.

