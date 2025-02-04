Angus Planning Ahead: Old primary school to become house and self-storage site proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Old primary school to become house and self-storage site proposal

The latest Angus Council planning round-up also includes an appeal refusal for a new house in the Sidlaws and plans for a three-bedroom family home in the centre of Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Permission has been granted for Lethnot Primary School to become a house. Image: Supplied
A former Angus school is to be converted for residential use by a local estate.

The last pupils left Glen Lethnot Primary in 2009. It finally closed in 2018 and was put on the market by Angus Council.

Plans to convert the Victorian building into a four-bedroom house have now been approved.

Lethnot primary school in Angust.
The school annexe will also be converted into accommodation for season staff on Hunthill Estate.

Tillybardine Farms submitted the proposal in October 2024.

The annexe will mainly be used between July and September for staff involved in land management and the estate’s sporting activities.

Approval for the change of use was granted under delegated powers.

The council’s handling report said: “The proposal would generally be acceptable as it would largely maintain the character, appearance and setting of the property, whilst enabling its upgrade to allow it to return to a functional use.”

Strathmartine house appeal rejected

An appeal bid to overturn a refusal decision for a new house near Strathmartine has failed.

Last October, the application for land at Gallowhill was rejected under delegated powers.

The site is part of the garden ground for Gallowhill farmhouse.

However, planning officials said it breached national planning rules (NPF4) around new homes in the countryside.

House application for Gallowhill at Strathmartine.
Plans for the house on garden ground at Gallowhill have been refused at appeal. Image: Supplied

The application came back before the latest meeting of the council’s development management review committee.

Chairman Bill Duff said: “I do feel there’s an issue where the garden is too large to be a garden, and too small for agricultural use.

“But NPF4 policy is fairly clear that you can’t divide garden ground in a rural setting.

“The only way out of that would have been if it was brownfield, and it’s not a brownfield site.”

The appeal was unanimously rejected.

Arbroath self-storage site

A self-storage firm is aiming to renew permission for a 50-container site on an Arbroath industrial estate.

Blue Block Storage previously received the go ahead for vacant land at Baden Powell Road on Kirkton Industrial Estate in 2019.

The approval has now lapsed and the company has submitted a fresh application. It hopes to start work on the scheme later this year.

Arbroath self storage site.
The vacant site at Kirkton Industrial Estate. Image: Google

Initially there would be 10 containers on the site, with a view to expanding it to 50 if the business is successful.

Another part of the 5,400 sq m site would be used for storing caravans, boats or trailers.

Hours of operation would be 7am-8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am-6pm Sunday.

Glen Isla glamping

An bid has been lodged for a single glamping pod in Glen Isla.

The applicants want to create a discreet retreat at Viewmount, Bellaty.

It would be set in woodland off the B951, around 11 miles from Kirriemuir.

Glen Isla glamping pod
A design image of the Bellaty pod. Image: Glampitect

The one-bedroom pod will include parking and cycle storage.

Research suggests the development could generate almost £90,000 per annum for the local tourism economy.

The applicants say the pod will be ideally located for visitors to the Angus Glens and attractions such as Kirriemuir camera obscura and Glamis Castle.

Forfar family home application

Approval is being sought for a new two-storey house in the centre of Forfar.

It would be built behind properties fronting East High Street.

A garage, which was previously a joiner’s store, would be demolished to make way for car parking.

Forfar East High Street house application.
A garage off East High Street would be knocked down for the new house development. Image: Architectural Technicians Ltd

There would be an open-plan kitchen/living area and master bedroom with en suite on the lower level.

The upper level would feature two further bedrooms, utility room, study, shower and en suite.

Conversation