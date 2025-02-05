Angus XL Bully kennels operating unlicensed again as charity awaits sanctuary decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus XL Bully kennels operating unlicensed again as charity awaits sanctuary decision

An animal welfare licence bid for Happas Canine Centre will be heard next week, but an inspector says the centre near Forfar is not up to standard.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw revealed plans for an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus in February 2024. Image: Supplied
Angus kennels earmarked for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary are operating completely unlicensed for a second time.

Next week, Angus councillors will decide on a charity’s application for an animal welfare licence at Happas Canine Centre, between Forfar and Dundee.

There are already more than 20 dogs at the kennels under the care of charity campaigner Kerryanne Shaw. Not all are XL Bullies.

Those have been legally kept there under an animal boarding permit issued to Happas owner Jeremy Barron. Ms Shaw is leasing the centre from Mr Barron.

But we can reveal the boarding licence expired at the end of last year.

Ms Shaw now faces a battle to secure the welfare licence after an animal health inspector’s follow-up report said it should not be granted.

The report says Ms Shaw does not have a full understanding of the strict conditions a welfare establishment must meet.

Concerns remain around a number of issues following a damning previous report in November.

Those include animal security, veterinary provision and record-keeping.

Ms Shaw moved to Angus from Glasgow to develop the site after it was announced that restrictions on the breed would come into force.

The kennels’ latest inspection also says it is not acceptable Ms Shaw is the only person who will be looking after the large number of dogs.

The council says enforcement would be a “last resort”. But that could ultimately see animals seized, or even destroyed.

Repeat of 2024 licence situation

The current situation is a repeat of one which arose at Happas in February 2024.

At that time, the boarding permit was renewed whilst Ms Shaw continued work to secure the welfare licence required to set up the XL Bully sanctuary.

She first submitted an application in March 2024.

Since then the council has given advice and assistance over the licence application and what needs to be done at the centre to meet the regulations.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus. Image: Google

A council spokesperson said: “The licensing regime’s primary function is to encourage proper and responsible activity, and enforcement would only come as a last resort.

“The animal welfare officer has visited the premises on a number of occasions and engaged with the applicant while the outcome of the application is awaited.

“Animals were boarded at the premises under the animal boarding licence, while work was being carried out in respect of the animal welfare establishment licence application.”

What happens if the licence is refused?

There are four options available to the committee:

  • Grant the application subject to standard conditions
  • Grant subject to standard and any additional conditions
  • Deferral
  • Refusal

The follow-up inspection states granting the licence would not be appropriate “as the applicant would be unable to comply with the standard conditions”.

Ms Shaw previously indicated she will mount an appeal if the licence is refused.

The civic licensing committee is a quasi-judicial body. The route to challenge a decision would be through judicial review in the Court of Session.

Failure to comply with an animal welfare licence condition can result in a fine of up to £5,000.

Ms Shaw said she would be making no comment ahead of the civic licensing committee on February 13.

The application was previously deferred so her legal representative could attend to present her licence submission.

Conversation