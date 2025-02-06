Prince William visits Carnoustie on first official trip to Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Prince William visits Carnoustie on first official trip to Angus

The Duke of Rothesay is visiting East Scryne Farm and Monifieth Men's Shed.

By Graham Brown
Prince William at East Scryne Farm, Carnoustie, with Stephanie Berkeley of the Farm Safety Foundation to his left and and Ally Brunton of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs to his right. Image: Graham Brown
Prince William at East Scryne Farm, Carnoustie, with Stephanie Berkeley of the Farm Safety Foundation to his left and and Ally Brunton of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs to his right. Image: Graham Brown

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Angus on his first official visit to the county.

Prince William is visiting Carnoustie to learn about community-led projects helping tackle rural isolation and loneliness.

It is understood the heir landed at Leuchars airport before a police escort car journey through Dundee into Angus.

His first stop on on Thursday afternoon was East Scryne Farm, where he heard about the Farm Safety Foundation’s Yellow Wellies charity.

Prince William arriving at East Scryne Farm shop, met by Angus Deputy Lieutenant Malcolm Taylor and Stephanie Berkeley. Image: Graham Brown
A warm welcome from Angus Deputy Lieutenant Malcolm Taylor and Stephanie Berkeley. Image: Graham Brown
Prince William was visiting Angus to hear about a farmers’ mental health initiative. Image: Graham Brown

It works throughout the UK to tackle farm safety and poor mental health in the next generation of farmers.

He sat down with a group of young farmers to focus on the theme of combating loneliness and rural isolation.

In 2023, His Royal Highness launched a new mental health strategy for Duchy of Cornwall tenants designed to prioritise farmers’ mental health and de-stigmatise the issue within the agricultural sector.

Prince William to visit Carnoustie Men’s Shed

The Duke of Rothesay then made the short trip to Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed in Kinloch Street in the heart of Carnoustie.

The shed was established in 2015 and operates three days a week.

Prince William with members of Carnoustie Men’s Shed. Image: Graham Brown
The Duke of Rothesay was welcomed to the men’s shed by chairman Derek Stewart.

The visit is a chance for Prince William to hear about friendships forged through the organisation.

The shed has created items for a variety of local groups, including the restored rest garden on Links Parade.

More to follow.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir is set to rock on the first weekend in May. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Biggest-ever Bonfest will warm up for first Scottish AC/DC gig in a decade
Dave Kirby appeared on The Chase
Angus man misses out on £4k The Chase win after being left on his…
A chinook helicopter at Leuchars in 2018.
Tayside and Fife residents warned of helicopter activity as Chinooks and Pumas fly out…
The average Angus Council house rent is set to rise by over £4 per week. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Angus tenants facing 5.2% council house rent rise this year
Kerryanne Shaw revealed plans for an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus in February 2024. Image: Supplied
Angus XL Bully kennels operating unlicensed again as charity awaits sanctuary decision
9
The Duke of Rothesay is due in Angus this week. Image: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Shutterstock
Prince of Wales to visit Angus this week
Permission has been granted for Lethnot Primary School to become a house. Image: Supplied
Angus Planning Ahead: Old primary school to become house and self-storage site proposal
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Boy, 14, caught with firearm during Fife police stop-and-search
Forfar Open Garden will transform the site of the lock-ups at Lochside. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
£165,000 Forfar Open Garden set to grow from 'thorn in the flesh' piece of…
Angus House council headquarters, which are currently on the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus Council leadership team salaries revealed as readers react to latest top-level departure
20

Conversation