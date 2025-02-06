Prince William visits Carnoustie on first official trip to Angus

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Angus on his first official visit to the county.

Prince William is visiting Carnoustie to learn about community-led projects helping tackle rural isolation and loneliness.

It is understood the heir landed at Leuchars airport before a police escort car journey through Dundee into Angus.

His first stop on on Thursday afternoon was East Scryne Farm, where he heard about the Farm Safety Foundation’s Yellow Wellies charity.

It works throughout the UK to tackle farm safety and poor mental health in the next generation of farmers.

He sat down with a group of young farmers to focus on the theme of combating loneliness and rural isolation.

In 2023, His Royal Highness launched a new mental health strategy for Duchy of Cornwall tenants designed to prioritise farmers’ mental health and de-stigmatise the issue within the agricultural sector.

Prince William to visit Carnoustie Men’s Shed

The Duke of Rothesay then made the short trip to Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed in Kinloch Street in the heart of Carnoustie.

The shed was established in 2015 and operates three days a week.

The visit is a chance for Prince William to hear about friendships forged through the organisation.

The shed has created items for a variety of local groups, including the restored rest garden on Links Parade.

More to follow.