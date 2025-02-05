Angus tenants facing 5.2% council house rent rise this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus tenants facing 5.2% council house rent rise this year

The proposed rent rise is the lowest of three options which were on the table as part of Angus Council's 2025/26 budget plans.

By Graham Brown
The average Angus Council house rent is set to rise by over £4 per week. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
A 5.2% rent rise is on the cards for Angus Council tenants this year.

It is the figure which housing and finance bosses say should be applied as part of the authority’s budget plans for 2025/26.

The proposed hike is the lowest of three options put to tenants in the council’s 7,700 homes.

The increase was supported by more than 75% of those who responded to a rents consultation.

However, only 357 people took part in the survey. That figure represents less than 5% of the tenant population.

New housing committee asked to approve rent rise

On Tuesday, the area’s new housing committee will be asked to approve the 5.2% increase.

It would take the average rent to £84.91.

The figure is a rise of £4.16 from the 2024/25 average of £80.75. It followed a decision to apply an “absolutely necessary” 6.7% increase.

The rent rise proposals put forward for this year were:

  • 5.2%
  • 6.7%
  • 8.2%

The suggested hike represents an inflation plus 3.5% increase.

Council garage rents and pitches at St Christopher’s Travellers site at Montrose would go up by the same figure.

Finance director Ian Lorimer’s committee report states: “Until recently, normal practice was to increase rents based on CPI + 1%.

“CPI has, however, been significantly higher than normal in the last few years and rent rises at or below CPI have been applied to help tenants in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Officials say the proposed increase is the minimum threshold to sustain critical housing service improvements.

Those include a contract to fit more than 750 new bathrooms after the authority pulled the plug on a previous deal.

The council also aims to spend £750,000 on kitchen upgrades per year.

The rents decision will be taken ahead of Angus Council’s budget setting meeting on February 27.

An online consultation, which includes a budget calculator, closes on Thursday.

The authority is facing a £9.5 million budget gap this year.

