Angus tenants facing 5.2% council house rent rise this year

A 5.2% rent rise is on the cards for Angus Council tenants this year.

It is the figure which housing and finance bosses say should be applied as part of the authority’s budget plans for 2025/26.

The proposed hike is the lowest of three options put to tenants in the council’s 7,700 homes.

The increase was supported by more than 75% of those who responded to a rents consultation.

However, only 357 people took part in the survey. That figure represents less than 5% of the tenant population.

New housing committee asked to approve rent rise

On Tuesday, the area’s new housing committee will be asked to approve the 5.2% increase.

It would take the average rent to £84.91.

The figure is a rise of £4.16 from the 2024/25 average of £80.75. It followed a decision to apply an “absolutely necessary” 6.7% increase.

The rent rise proposals put forward for this year were:

5.2%

6.7%

8.2%

The suggested hike represents an inflation plus 3.5% increase.

Council garage rents and pitches at St Christopher’s Travellers site at Montrose would go up by the same figure.

Finance director Ian Lorimer’s committee report states: “Until recently, normal practice was to increase rents based on CPI + 1%.

“CPI has, however, been significantly higher than normal in the last few years and rent rises at or below CPI have been applied to help tenants in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Officials say the proposed increase is the minimum threshold to sustain critical housing service improvements.

Those include a contract to fit more than 750 new bathrooms after the authority pulled the plug on a previous deal.

The council also aims to spend £750,000 on kitchen upgrades per year.

The rents decision will be taken ahead of Angus Council’s budget setting meeting on February 27.

An online consultation, which includes a budget calculator, closes on Thursday.

The authority is facing a £9.5 million budget gap this year.