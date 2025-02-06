Biggest ever Bonfest aiming will warm up for first Scottish AC/DC gig in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Biggest ever Bonfest aiming will warm up for first Scottish AC/DC gig in a decade

Organisers of the Kirriemuir AC/DC festival say news the rock band will play Murrayfield has already created a buzz around their three-day celebration of Bon Scott in May.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir is set to rock on the first weekend in May. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir is set to rock on the first weekend in May. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir’s Bonfest is hoping to ride the wave of excitement created by AC/DC’s return to Scotland for the first time in 10 years.

This week, the band announced a Murrayfield stadium gig as the only UK date on their Power Up 2025 tour.

It is a long-awaited return for the legendary outfit formed by Glasgow brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.

And the charity behind the annual Angus celebration of former AC/DC frontman Bon Scott says it hopes it will bring a Bonfest boost.

Bonfest AC/DC festival crowds in Kirriemuir town centre.
Bonfest crowds pack Kirriemuir town centre for a recreation of AC/DC’s Long Way to the Top video. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’re aiming for this year’s Bonfest to be bigger and better than ever,” said DD8 Music manager Scott Ferguson.

The countdown is already on to this year’s festival from May 2-4.

“The line-up this year is probably the best we’ve had since Bonfest began,” added Scott.

Bon was a Kirrie baker’s son who emigrated to Australia as a young boy before becoming the lead singer of AC/DC.

Dundee band to open Bonfest main arena

Lovetrain, from Dundee, will kick off the main arena offering on Friday.

And across each of the three nights there will be four bands on stage.

“That’s 33% extra Bonfest for the fans this year,” said Scott.

It includes all-girl acts The Hot Damn!, Girlschool and Back:N:Black.

Hardbone from Hamburg in Germany, Wildhearts and renowned tribute outfit Sin City are also coming to Angus.

Scott continued: “We really hope to get 1,600 people in the main arena each night.

“We’ve kept 2024 prices across the board.

AC/DC fans flock to Kirriemuir for Bonfest.
Young and old head to Kirrie for Bonfest every year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The plan was to get more people to come, rather than charge those who do come more.”

Bonfest is an annual mecca for AC/DC fans from across Europe, the United States and other parts of the world.

But DD8 would love to see more folk rock up to Kirrie from closer to home.

“The Bonfest Happy Bus runs to and from Dundee to the festival site for all three nights so we’d love to get music fans there motivated for this year,” Scott added.

AC/DC fans at the Bon Scott statue in Kirriemuir.
AC/DC fans at the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Tickets sales have been going well. We’ve already seen the impact of the Murrayfield announcement on our own socials.

“There was a bit of disappointment when there was no Scottish date on the tour last year.

“But AC/DC will be on the mind of every Scottish fan this time round.

“Bonfest could be the perfect warm-up for that gig.”

The main arena programme is just part of a weekend which sees Kirrie bursting at the seams with pub sessions across the town.

Tickets are available at bonfest.com

More from Angus & The Mearns

Dave Kirby appeared on The Chase
Angus man misses out on £4k The Chase win after being left on his…
A chinook helicopter at Leuchars in 2018.
Tayside and Fife residents warned of helicopter activity as Chinooks and Pumas fly out…
The average Angus Council house rent is set to rise by over £4 per week. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Angus tenants facing 5.2% council house rent rise this year
Kerryanne Shaw revealed plans for an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus in February 2024. Image: Supplied
Angus XL Bully kennels operating unlicensed again as charity awaits sanctuary decision
6
The Duke of Rothesay is due in Angus this week. Image: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Shutterstock
Prince of Wales to visit Angus this week
Permission has been granted for Lethnot Primary School to become a house. Image: Supplied
Angus Planning Ahead: Old primary school to become house and self-storage site proposal
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Boy, 14, caught with firearm during Fife police stop-and-search
Forfar Open Garden will transform the site of the lock-ups at Lochside. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
£165,000 Forfar Open Garden set to grow from 'thorn in the flesh' piece of…
Angus House council headquarters, which are currently on the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus Council leadership team salaries revealed as readers react to latest top-level departure
20
Locals are concerned about safety at the Craigo site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Angus villagers walking road safety tightrope during £3m Network Rail bridge project

Conversation