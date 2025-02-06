Biggest ever Bonfest aiming will warm up for first Scottish AC/DC gig in a decade

Kirriemuir’s Bonfest is hoping to ride the wave of excitement created by AC/DC’s return to Scotland for the first time in 10 years.

This week, the band announced a Murrayfield stadium gig as the only UK date on their Power Up 2025 tour.

It is a long-awaited return for the legendary outfit formed by Glasgow brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.

And the charity behind the annual Angus celebration of former AC/DC frontman Bon Scott says it hopes it will bring a Bonfest boost.

“We’re aiming for this year’s Bonfest to be bigger and better than ever,” said DD8 Music manager Scott Ferguson.

The countdown is already on to this year’s festival from May 2-4.

“The line-up this year is probably the best we’ve had since Bonfest began,” added Scott.

Bon was a Kirrie baker’s son who emigrated to Australia as a young boy before becoming the lead singer of AC/DC.

Dundee band to open Bonfest main arena

Lovetrain, from Dundee, will kick off the main arena offering on Friday.

And across each of the three nights there will be four bands on stage.

“That’s 33% extra Bonfest for the fans this year,” said Scott.

It includes all-girl acts The Hot Damn!, Girlschool and Back:N:Black.

Hardbone from Hamburg in Germany, Wildhearts and renowned tribute outfit Sin City are also coming to Angus.

Scott continued: “We really hope to get 1,600 people in the main arena each night.

“We’ve kept 2024 prices across the board.

“The plan was to get more people to come, rather than charge those who do come more.”

Bonfest is an annual mecca for AC/DC fans from across Europe, the United States and other parts of the world.

But DD8 would love to see more folk rock up to Kirrie from closer to home.

“The Bonfest Happy Bus runs to and from Dundee to the festival site for all three nights so we’d love to get music fans there motivated for this year,” Scott added.

“Tickets sales have been going well. We’ve already seen the impact of the Murrayfield announcement on our own socials.

“There was a bit of disappointment when there was no Scottish date on the tour last year.

“But AC/DC will be on the mind of every Scottish fan this time round.

“Bonfest could be the perfect warm-up for that gig.”

The main arena programme is just part of a weekend which sees Kirrie bursting at the seams with pub sessions across the town.

Tickets are available at bonfest.com