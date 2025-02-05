Angus man misses out on £4k The Chase win after being left on his own to face quiz star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus man misses out on £4k The Chase win after being left on his own to face quiz star

Radio DJ David Kirby went up against Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace on Wednesday's episode.

By Ben MacDonald
Dave Kirby appeared on The Chase
Forfar resident Dave Kirby failed to beat the Chaser on Wednesday's episode. Image: ITV

An Angus man missed out on winning £4,000 after being made to face the Chaser alone on Wednesday evening’s episode of The Chase.

David Kirby, 73, is a retired activities co-ordinator who presents the Sportstime show on Radio North Angus.

The Forfar resident and his three team mates were hoping to beat Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace on the episode.

David’s chances of winning a large cash prize suffered a massive blow after players Beth and Sarah were eliminated from the game.

As he stood next to host Bradley Walsh, David explained that he has spent his life living in Reading, Dorset and Devon before moving north.

Bradley asked if he was on the run, to which David joked: “Only from my wife, Sylvia.”

David was able to have a joke with host Bradley Walsh. Image: ITV

After answering four questions correctly, David was given the chance to play for a maximum offer of £64,000 from Wallace.

Being safe, he played – and later earned – £4,000 for the team to play for in the final chase.

Sadly, fourth contestant Joe also failed to beat the Chaser, resulting in David having to play the final round alone.

Angus man fails to win £4,000 on The Chase

He was able to answer eight questions correctly.

When admitting it was ‘hard’ to do alone, Bradley commended David on answering a couple of tricky questions correctly.

Giving David a fighting chance, Shawn answered: “How many centimetres are there in one metre?” incorrectly.

After David provided the correct answer, it meant that the Chaser had to answer nine questions correctly.

David was forced to go it alone for the final round. Image: Image: ITV

He was also able to push Wallace, by correctly guessing that a Dexter is a type of cow.

The Dark Destroyer also incorrectly answered the question “Scouting began as a programme for boys aged 11 to what?”

David, giving the answer 18, pushed Wallace back again.

Despite the two push backs, the Chaser got to nine correct answers 33 seconds left to play.

The final chase was light work for Shawn ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace. Image: ITV

After the final chase, Bradley stated that David did really well to get to the final.

David said: “It’s been thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyable, right from the word ‘go’.

You’ll be able to watch the episode on STV Player.

David’s appearance on The Chase comes after Fife resident Frank McClure scooped £25,000 on the ITV quiz.

 

 

