Angus man misses out on £4k The Chase win after being left on his own to face quiz star

An Angus man missed out on winning £4,000 after being made to face the Chaser alone on Wednesday evening’s episode of The Chase.

David Kirby, 73, is a retired activities co-ordinator who presents the Sportstime show on Radio North Angus.

The Forfar resident and his three team mates were hoping to beat Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace on the episode.

David’s chances of winning a large cash prize suffered a massive blow after players Beth and Sarah were eliminated from the game.

As he stood next to host Bradley Walsh, David explained that he has spent his life living in Reading, Dorset and Devon before moving north.

Bradley asked if he was on the run, to which David joked: “Only from my wife, Sylvia.”

After answering four questions correctly, David was given the chance to play for a maximum offer of £64,000 from Wallace.

Being safe, he played – and later earned – £4,000 for the team to play for in the final chase.

Sadly, fourth contestant Joe also failed to beat the Chaser, resulting in David having to play the final round alone.

Angus man fails to win £4,000 on The Chase

He was able to answer eight questions correctly.

When admitting it was ‘hard’ to do alone, Bradley commended David on answering a couple of tricky questions correctly.

Giving David a fighting chance, Shawn answered: “How many centimetres are there in one metre?” incorrectly.

After David provided the correct answer, it meant that the Chaser had to answer nine questions correctly.

He was also able to push Wallace, by correctly guessing that a Dexter is a type of cow.

The Dark Destroyer also incorrectly answered the question “Scouting began as a programme for boys aged 11 to what?”

David, giving the answer 18, pushed Wallace back again.

Despite the two push backs, the Chaser got to nine correct answers 33 seconds left to play.

After the final chase, Bradley stated that David did really well to get to the final.

David said: “It’s been thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyable, right from the word ‘go’.

You’ll be able to watch the episode on STV Player.

David’s appearance on The Chase comes after Fife resident Frank McClure scooped £25,000 on the ITV quiz.