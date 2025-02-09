Montrose woman Natasha sets off on Mount Kenya challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose woman Natasha sets off on Mount Kenya challenge

Montrose GSK employee Natasha Rabaeijs is part of a 40-strong team of worldwide staff trekking to the top of Africa's second highest mountain for charity.

By Graham Brown
Natasha on a training trek in the Scottish mountains before heading to Kenya. Image: Supplied
A Montrose woman has embarked on a trek to the top of Africa’s second-highest mountain.

Natasha Rabaeijs, is hiking 75 kilometres up Mount Kenya to raise money for Save the Children and Amref Health Africa.

And the 30-year-old is carrying the flag for Scotland among a group of 40 GSK staff from 23 countries in the biopharma giant’s Trek for Health.

Natasha works as a process safety expert at the Montrose plant.

An aerial shot of GSK's base in Montrose.
The Trek for Health set off for the 5,200-metre high summit of Mount Kenya this week.

The team will trek for six to 10 hours a day.

Natasha said: “There are a lot of crises and issues affecting people across the world, but children are always the first and hardest hit.

“I wanted to contribute to the work to help those children.

“This trek connects my daily work at GSK to the patients at the end of the supply chain.”

Demand for places on Mount Kenya trek

Natasha was selected to join the team of trekkers from over 230 worldwide applications.

The group committed to raise at least £4,000 each, to be matched by GSK. The fundraising total has already hit the £190,000 mark.

Natasha’s GSK Montrose colleagues supported the challenge with various fundraising activities.

She followed a robust training plan in preparation for the African trek, including climbing Munros in the Scottish winter.

Her own fundraising total is already close to £5,000.

You can support Natasha at justgiving.com/page/orange-united-natasharabaeijstrek

Daniel Mills of Save the Children UK said: “Save the Children and GSK have a longstanding partnership, working together to ensure no child suffers from a vaccine preventable disease and every child’s health is protected.

“Funds raised through this challenge will help us get closer to that goal.”

