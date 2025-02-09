Montrose woman Natasha sets off on Mount Kenya challenge

A Montrose woman has embarked on a trek to the top of Africa’s second-highest mountain.

Natasha Rabaeijs, is hiking 75 kilometres up Mount Kenya to raise money for Save the Children and Amref Health Africa.

And the 30-year-old is carrying the flag for Scotland among a group of 40 GSK staff from 23 countries in the biopharma giant’s Trek for Health.

Natasha works as a process safety expert at the Montrose plant.

The Trek for Health set off for the 5,200-metre high summit of Mount Kenya this week.

The team will trek for six to 10 hours a day.

Natasha said: “There are a lot of crises and issues affecting people across the world, but children are always the first and hardest hit.

“I wanted to contribute to the work to help those children.

“This trek connects my daily work at GSK to the patients at the end of the supply chain.”

Demand for places on Mount Kenya trek

Natasha was selected to join the team of trekkers from over 230 worldwide applications.

The group committed to raise at least £4,000 each, to be matched by GSK. The fundraising total has already hit the £190,000 mark.

Natasha’s GSK Montrose colleagues supported the challenge with various fundraising activities.

She followed a robust training plan in preparation for the African trek, including climbing Munros in the Scottish winter.

Her own fundraising total is already close to £5,000.

You can support Natasha at justgiving.com/page/orange-united-natasharabaeijstrek

Daniel Mills of Save the Children UK said: “Save the Children and GSK have a longstanding partnership, working together to ensure no child suffers from a vaccine preventable disease and every child’s health is protected.

“Funds raised through this challenge will help us get closer to that goal.”