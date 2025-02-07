Public to have their say in second consultation event over 100,000-panel solar scheme for farmland near Glamis Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public to have their say in second consultation event over 100,000-panel solar scheme for farmland near Glamis Castle

Developers behind the 50MW Cossans project, west of Forfar, say public feedback has led to the design being altered.

By Graham Brown
The Haughs of Cossans site sits in the Vale of Strathmore. Image: BLC Energy
The Haughs of Cossans site sits in the Vale of Strathmore. Image: BLC Energy

Changes to a 100,000-panel solar farm layout near Forfar are to revealed at a public consultation event this month.

Developers behind the Cossans solar and battery energy storage scheme (BESS) say public feedback has led to the alterations.

BLC Energy lodged the 50MW proposal for farmland north east of 650-year-old Glamis Castle last year.

The Haughs of Cossans site sits around 2.5km west of Forfar.

Green energy will be fed to the grid via a link to the Lunanhead substation, east of the town.

If approved, the scheme will generate enough electricity to power over 16,500 homes annually.

The scale of project means it requires Scottish Government permission to be built.

£25,000 annual community benefit fund

An initial public consultation event was held in October.

BLC Energy managing director Neil Lindsay is leading the Cossans project.

He said: “We are excited to share our progress on the Cossans solar and BESS project with the community and showcase how local feedback has helped to shape the final plans.”

The exhibition will also reveal the results of environmental assessments and surveys, including visual impact and noise.

BLC announced plans to allocate 50% of a £25,000 per annum community fund to residents living within two kilometres of the site.

Haughs of Cossans solar farm scheme near Forfar.
The solar and energy storage scheme is earmarked for two areas of farmland at Haughs of Cossans. Image: BLC Energy

“We’re taking a pioneering approach to the community benefit fund, which will see local residents directly benefit from the development, in addition to community initiatives and projects,” added Mr Lindsay.

The second public exhibition will take place on Friday February 28 at Padanaram Hall.

It is a drop-in session from 3-7pm.

An online event will also be held on Monday March 3 at 6pm.

BLC is funded by Octopus Energy Generation and works closely with the power giant to develop renewable energy projects across the UK.

A project website is available at blcenergy.com/projects/cossans-solar-and-bess/

