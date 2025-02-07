Public to have their say in second consultation event over 100,000-panel solar scheme for farmland near Glamis Castle

Changes to a 100,000-panel solar farm layout near Forfar are to revealed at a public consultation event this month.

Developers behind the Cossans solar and battery energy storage scheme (BESS) say public feedback has led to the alterations.

BLC Energy lodged the 50MW proposal for farmland north east of 650-year-old Glamis Castle last year.

The Haughs of Cossans site sits around 2.5km west of Forfar.

Green energy will be fed to the grid via a link to the Lunanhead substation, east of the town.

If approved, the scheme will generate enough electricity to power over 16,500 homes annually.

The scale of project means it requires Scottish Government permission to be built.

£25,000 annual community benefit fund

An initial public consultation event was held in October.

BLC Energy managing director Neil Lindsay is leading the Cossans project.

He said: “We are excited to share our progress on the Cossans solar and BESS project with the community and showcase how local feedback has helped to shape the final plans.”

The exhibition will also reveal the results of environmental assessments and surveys, including visual impact and noise.

BLC announced plans to allocate 50% of a £25,000 per annum community fund to residents living within two kilometres of the site.

“We’re taking a pioneering approach to the community benefit fund, which will see local residents directly benefit from the development, in addition to community initiatives and projects,” added Mr Lindsay.

The second public exhibition will take place on Friday February 28 at Padanaram Hall.

It is a drop-in session from 3-7pm.

An online event will also be held on Monday March 3 at 6pm.

BLC is funded by Octopus Energy Generation and works closely with the power giant to develop renewable energy projects across the UK.

A project website is available at blcenergy.com/projects/cossans-solar-and-bess/