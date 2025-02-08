Clampdown on ‘lazy and abusive’ parkers using blue badge spaces at Arbroath Sports Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clampdown on ‘lazy and abusive’ parkers using blue badge spaces at Arbroath Sports Centre

Issues with inconsiderate drivers taking up disabled bays outside Arbroath Sports Centre have increased since the pandemic.

By Graham Brown
Councillor Lois Speed (third from left) with blue badge holders, parent carers and the council community enforcement wardens outside Arbroath Sports Centre. Image: Angus Council
Inconsiderate drivers are being warned patience is running out over their ‘laziness’ outside Arbroath Sports Centre.

Issues with people parking in disabled bays without a blue badge have been on the rise since Covid-19.

Rather than walk the short distance from the centre’s main car park, some also block residents’ entrances or use the grass beside the centre.

They have now been told: ‘Your laziness is not a disability’.

The problem has brought a friendly plea to try and solve the long-standing problem.

But the softly-softly approach is accompanied by a warning wardens will be on patrol to ticket offenders.

Sports centre parking problems on the increase

Arbroath Councillor Lois Speed said the problems are frequently raised with her.

“It’s been an issue for as long as I can remember,” said the Arbroath East and Lunan Independent.

“But it has got noticeably worse since we emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The disabled bays are directly outside the Keptie Road centre.

“Parking arrangements at the sports centre haven’t changed over that time,” said Ms Speed.

“But issues with driver behaviour and inappropriate parking are about as bad as they have ever been.

Inconsiderate parking at Arbroath Sports Centre.
Councillor Speed (centre) has witnessed the inconsiderate parking situation at the sports centre. Image: Angus Council

“We see people parking in disabled bays when they have no right to do so, cars being left parked up on the grass, and residents having the access to their homes restricted.

“It’s extremely unfair.

“There are plenty of parking spaces available and only seven bays reserved for blue badge holders.”

Abuse from some drivers

She added: “I have spoken to a number of drivers who are not blue badge holders about the way they’ve parked.

“Some are apologetic and sometimes even mortified when they realise what they’ve done.

“Others, and local residents can attest to this, have been downright abusive.

“I simply want them to realise the impact their inconsiderate actions, or perhaps laziness, are having on other people’s lives.

“And to realise the solution is to just park responsibly in one of the many other unrestricted parking spaces.

“Disabled people have been turning up, turning around and going home upset and frustrated because they can’t park in the allocated bays.

“Taking these spaces away from disabled people causes stress and anxiety.

“It stops individuals and families from being able to participate in vital sport and leisure activities, leading to social isolation and poorer health outcomes.”

Colin Knight of Angus Alive said: “Angus Alive are very aware of the historical and ongoing issues with irresponsible parking in the disabled bays, on the access road leading to these and the grass area too.

“We would ask all customers to park responsibly in the car park that is provided.

“This issue is affecting customers who are entitled to park in these disabled bays, our neighbours at Arbroath Sports Centre and possible emergency service access.”

Councillor Speed, Angus Alive staff and community wardens aim is to get drivers on board during a period of engagement.

But thereafter wardens will be taking a tougher line and issuing parking tickets.

Penalty charge notices carry a fine of £100. This is reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, and increased to £150 if unpaid after 56 days.

