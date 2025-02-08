Clampdown on ‘lazy and abusive’ parkers using blue badge spaces at Arbroath Sports Centre

Inconsiderate drivers are being warned patience is running out over their ‘laziness’ outside Arbroath Sports Centre.

Issues with people parking in disabled bays without a blue badge have been on the rise since Covid-19.

Rather than walk the short distance from the centre’s main car park, some also block residents’ entrances or use the grass beside the centre.

They have now been told: ‘Your laziness is not a disability’.

The problem has brought a friendly plea to try and solve the long-standing problem.

But the softly-softly approach is accompanied by a warning wardens will be on patrol to ticket offenders.

Sports centre parking problems on the increase

Arbroath Councillor Lois Speed said the problems are frequently raised with her.

“It’s been an issue for as long as I can remember,” said the Arbroath East and Lunan Independent.

“But it has got noticeably worse since we emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The disabled bays are directly outside the Keptie Road centre.

“Parking arrangements at the sports centre haven’t changed over that time,” said Ms Speed.

“But issues with driver behaviour and inappropriate parking are about as bad as they have ever been.

“We see people parking in disabled bays when they have no right to do so, cars being left parked up on the grass, and residents having the access to their homes restricted.

“It’s extremely unfair.

“There are plenty of parking spaces available and only seven bays reserved for blue badge holders.”

Abuse from some drivers

She added: “I have spoken to a number of drivers who are not blue badge holders about the way they’ve parked.

“Some are apologetic and sometimes even mortified when they realise what they’ve done.

“Others, and local residents can attest to this, have been downright abusive.

“I simply want them to realise the impact their inconsiderate actions, or perhaps laziness, are having on other people’s lives.

“And to realise the solution is to just park responsibly in one of the many other unrestricted parking spaces.

“Disabled people have been turning up, turning around and going home upset and frustrated because they can’t park in the allocated bays.

“Taking these spaces away from disabled people causes stress and anxiety.

“It stops individuals and families from being able to participate in vital sport and leisure activities, leading to social isolation and poorer health outcomes.”

Colin Knight of Angus Alive said: “Angus Alive are very aware of the historical and ongoing issues with irresponsible parking in the disabled bays, on the access road leading to these and the grass area too.

“We would ask all customers to park responsibly in the car park that is provided.

“This issue is affecting customers who are entitled to park in these disabled bays, our neighbours at Arbroath Sports Centre and possible emergency service access.”

Councillor Speed, Angus Alive staff and community wardens aim is to get drivers on board during a period of engagement.

But thereafter wardens will be taking a tougher line and issuing parking tickets.

Penalty charge notices carry a fine of £100. This is reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, and increased to £150 if unpaid after 56 days.