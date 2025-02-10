Neighbours oppose Arbroath sports club’s booze licence bid for ‘adult entertainment’ events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours oppose Arbroath sports club’s booze licence bid for ‘adult entertainment’ events

Locals have objected to the idea of stag and hen dos taking place at Arbroath Harp Community Club which was once home to one of the town's oldest bowling clubs.

By Graham Brown
Harp Community Club is seeking a new premises licence for the former Lochlands premises. Image: Google
Residents living beside a former Arbroath bowling green have weighed in against a new sports group’s alcohol licence application.

Arbroath Harp Community Club will go before Angus Licensing Board this week.

Councillors will be asked to approve a premises licence for the old Lochlands Bowling Club.

It was one of the town’s oldest before folding in 2022 due to falling numbers and the impact of Covid-19.

In 2020, the bowlers forged a partnership with Arbroath Harp footballers to try and keep things going.

Now, Harp Community Club wants to secure a new drinks licence for fun days and events for young people.

Outdoor drinking area at Lochlands Bowling Club in Arbroath.
The application is for a seven-day licence from midday to midnight at the MacDonald Park clubhouse.

However, the inclusion of ‘adult entertainment’ so the club can host stag and hen parties has enraged locals.

Licensing officials suggest strict conditions including a ban on outdoor drinking after 9pm and no outside music.

Residents claim new licence is step too far

But there has been a host of objections from folk living in Elliot Street, which the club backs onto.

One neighbour said there have been a number of “red flags” since Harp took over the club.

These include foul language in the outdoor space, noise at unreasonable hours, floodlighting left on overnight and unkempt outdoor areas.

“These are some examples and, in my opinion, a negative influence on those living in close proximity to the clubhouse,” said the resident’s letter.

“It also calls into question the management of the club and their understanding of what acceptable behaviour of their patrons is.”

Other neighbours are unhappy with a suggestion hen and stag parties, as part of the ‘adult entertainment’ aspect, would not be arranged by the club.

“This reflects the lack of responsibility in general,” says an objection lodged by a group of Elliot Street residents.

“For many years their residents have co-existed with Lochlands Bowling Club,” it states.

“Their open days were grand event with over 100 visitors and absolutely no issues.”

But they add: “We have all supported the (Harp) club in its range of activities and not made complaints about perceived antisocial behaviours.

“We feel this is a radical change of use and a ‘have it all’ application we cannot afford not to challenge.”

Licensing board members will consider the application when they meet on Tuesday.

