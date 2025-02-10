Neighbours oppose Arbroath sports club’s booze licence bid for ‘adult entertainment’ events

Residents living beside a former Arbroath bowling green have weighed in against a new sports group’s alcohol licence application.

Arbroath Harp Community Club will go before Angus Licensing Board this week.

Councillors will be asked to approve a premises licence for the old Lochlands Bowling Club.

It was one of the town’s oldest before folding in 2022 due to falling numbers and the impact of Covid-19.

In 2020, the bowlers forged a partnership with Arbroath Harp footballers to try and keep things going.

Now, Harp Community Club wants to secure a new drinks licence for fun days and events for young people.

The application is for a seven-day licence from midday to midnight at the MacDonald Park clubhouse.

However, the inclusion of ‘adult entertainment’ so the club can host stag and hen parties has enraged locals.

Licensing officials suggest strict conditions including a ban on outdoor drinking after 9pm and no outside music.

Residents claim new licence is step too far

But there has been a host of objections from folk living in Elliot Street, which the club backs onto.

One neighbour said there have been a number of “red flags” since Harp took over the club.

These include foul language in the outdoor space, noise at unreasonable hours, floodlighting left on overnight and unkempt outdoor areas.

“These are some examples and, in my opinion, a negative influence on those living in close proximity to the clubhouse,” said the resident’s letter.

“It also calls into question the management of the club and their understanding of what acceptable behaviour of their patrons is.”

Other neighbours are unhappy with a suggestion hen and stag parties, as part of the ‘adult entertainment’ aspect, would not be arranged by the club.

“This reflects the lack of responsibility in general,” says an objection lodged by a group of Elliot Street residents.

“For many years their residents have co-existed with Lochlands Bowling Club,” it states.

“Their open days were grand event with over 100 visitors and absolutely no issues.”

But they add: “We have all supported the (Harp) club in its range of activities and not made complaints about perceived antisocial behaviours.

“We feel this is a radical change of use and a ‘have it all’ application we cannot afford not to challenge.”

Licensing board members will consider the application when they meet on Tuesday.