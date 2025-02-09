Stag do goes viral after getting pizzas ‘delivered’ to train at Montrose

A video of a stag do appearing to have pizzas delivered to a train at Montrose has gone viral.

The clip, posted on X, shows two workers from Domino’s handing over a huge pile of pizzas to members of the group at the train door while it is stopped at the platform.

The partygoers then walk down the ScotRail train dishing out the food.

User ‘Granty’ uploaded the footage on Saturday, writing: “Cheers (Domino’s)

Montrose for sorting the boys out for @andygrantos stag.”

The video has been watched more than a million times and liked by thousands of users.

Several people have praised the group for their creativity in sourcing a meal for the journey.

One user replied: “Golden – although I’m glad I wasn’t on that train.”

A second wrote: “Class. Good work everyone.”

Another said: “That’s unreal. Tremendous shout that.”

However, others said the group should have rewarded the delivery staff.

One poster said: “I hope you left them a massive tip.”

Another commented: “If you missed them at the stop, that’s 300 quid of pizza gone.”

While one otherposted “What cost more? The train ticket or the pizza?”

The Courier has tried to contact the poster for more about the video.