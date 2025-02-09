Stag do goes viral after getting pizzas ‘delivered’ to train at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stag do goes viral after getting pizzas ‘delivered’ to train at Montrose

Workers from Domino's appeared to hand over the huge pile of pizzas at the train door.

By Laura Devlin
The video appears to show the pizzas getting delivered at Montrose station. Image: Granty_10/X
A video of a stag do appearing to have pizzas delivered to a train at Montrose has gone viral.

The clip, posted on X, shows two workers from Domino’s handing over a huge pile of pizzas to members of the group at the train door while it is stopped at the platform.

The partygoers then walk down the ScotRail train dishing out the food.

User ‘Granty’ uploaded the footage on Saturday, writing: “Cheers (Domino’s)
Montrose for sorting the boys out for @andygrantos stag.”

The video has been watched more than a million times and liked by thousands of users.

Several people have praised the group for their creativity in sourcing a meal for the journey.

One user replied: “Golden – although I’m glad I wasn’t on that train.”

A second wrote: “Class. Good work everyone.”

Another said: “That’s unreal. Tremendous shout that.”

However, others said the group should have rewarded the delivery staff.

One poster said: “I hope you left them a massive tip.”

Another commented: “If you missed them at the stop, that’s 300 quid of pizza gone.”

While one otherposted “What cost more? The train ticket or the pizza?”

The Courier has tried to contact the poster for more about the video.

