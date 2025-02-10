Angus family reveal ‘unbearable pain’ of losing son, 18, who was found dead at Stirling University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus family reveal ‘unbearable pain’ of losing son, 18, who was found dead at Stirling University

Ruben Agado has been described as a "brilliant guy".

By Laura Devlin & Neil Henderson
Ruben Agado was found dead at Stirling University accommodation. Image: Shutterstock
The family of an Angus teenager have told of their “unbearable pain” after he was found dead at Stirling University.

The body of Ruben Agado, 18, was discovered at accommodation on campus on Friday afternoon.

His death is being treated as unexplained, though there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

However, the cause remains a mystery.

In a statement provided to The Courier, Ruben’s family – from Letham near Forfar – paid tribute to the teenager.

‘Ruben was very funny and very intelligent’

The statement said: “Ruben was a brilliant guy: very funny, very intelligent, and with an intense interest in the world around him.

“To have him ripped from our lives so soon, so suddenly, and without any known cause is unbearably painful for us all.

“His absence leaves a massive void that can never be filled.”

Support for Stirling University students

Stirling University says it is supporting students and staff after the death of the former Forfar Academy pupil, who was a first-year undergraduate student.

A Stirling University spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with family and friends at this difficult time.

“The university is liaising with the police and ensuring that students and staff are fully supported.”

The entrance to Stirling University. Image: Google Street View

A spokesperson for the university’s student union described it as a “very sad time”.

They added: “We are working alongside the university to ensure students are fully supported.

“The students’ union would remind students that support services can be sought from Student Hub during the week and Spectrum Life 24 hours a day.”

