Angus family reveal ‘unbearable pain’ of losing son, 18, who was found dead at Stirling University

The family of an Angus teenager have told of their “unbearable pain” after he was found dead at Stirling University.

The body of Ruben Agado, 18, was discovered at accommodation on campus on Friday afternoon.

His death is being treated as unexplained, though there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

However, the cause remains a mystery.

In a statement provided to The Courier, Ruben’s family – from Letham near Forfar – paid tribute to the teenager.

‘Ruben was very funny and very intelligent’

The statement said: “Ruben was a brilliant guy: very funny, very intelligent, and with an intense interest in the world around him.

“To have him ripped from our lives so soon, so suddenly, and without any known cause is unbearably painful for us all.

“His absence leaves a massive void that can never be filled.”

Support for Stirling University students

Stirling University says it is supporting students and staff after the death of the former Forfar Academy pupil, who was a first-year undergraduate student.

A Stirling University spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with family and friends at this difficult time.

“The university is liaising with the police and ensuring that students and staff are fully supported.”

A spokesperson for the university’s student union described it as a “very sad time”.

They added: “We are working alongside the university to ensure students are fully supported.

“The students’ union would remind students that support services can be sought from Student Hub during the week and Spectrum Life 24 hours a day.”