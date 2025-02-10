Townhouses plan for former Brechin carpet shop

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Brechin carpet shop into two townhouses.

Mac’s Floorcovering was a thriving business at the top of the High Street for decades. It also operated in Forfar.

But the business closed some years ago and the Brechin shop continues to lie empty.

It sits in the town’s conservation area.

A proposal has now been lodged with Angus Council to convert part of the building into residential use.

The two-house scheme centres on 44 High Street.

Each would have living accommodation at ground level, and two bedrooms on the first floor.

A door on to the High Street would be reinstated.

The plans also include re-opening boarded up windows to the rear of the property.

It is accessed by Bishop’s Close, which leads to the 800-year-old Brechin Cathedral.

Local architects A B Roger and Young say the intention is to retain the adjoining shop unit at 40 High Street to minimise the impact on the street front.

They say: “The proposal will be using a building which has been occupied by a business for over 60 years.

“The building will need a new use for the future and the proposal is a sustainable solution.

“The proposal supports town centre living as well as a diversity of uses by maintaining retail space.”

Angus Council will consider the application.

