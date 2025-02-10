Townhouses plan for former Brechin carpet shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Townhouses plan for former Brechin carpet shop

A proposal has been lodged with Angus Council to convert the empty Mac's Floorcoverings shop on Brechin High Street.

By Graham Brown
Macs Floorcoverings was a thriving business on Brechin High Street for decades. Image: Google
Macs Floorcoverings was a thriving business on Brechin High Street for decades. Image: Google

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Brechin carpet shop into two townhouses.

Mac’s Floorcovering was a thriving business at the top of the High Street for decades. It also operated in Forfar.

But the business closed some years ago and the Brechin shop continues to lie empty.

It sits in the town’s conservation area.

A proposal has now been lodged with Angus Council to convert part of the building into residential use.

The two-house scheme centres on 44 High Street.

Each would have living accommodation at ground level, and two bedrooms on the first floor.

A door on to the High Street would be reinstated.

The plans also include re-opening boarded up windows to the rear of the property.

It is accessed by Bishop’s Close, which leads to the 800-year-old Brechin Cathedral.

Flats plan for former Brechin carpet shop.
The former carpet shop sits in the centre of Brechin. Image: Google

Local architects A B Roger and Young say the intention is to retain the adjoining shop unit at 40 High Street to minimise the impact on the street front.

They say: “The proposal will be using a building which has been occupied by a business for over 60 years.

“The building will need a new use for the future and the proposal is a sustainable solution.

“The proposal supports town centre living as well as a diversity of uses by maintaining retail space.”

Angus Council will consider the application.

You can also keep up to date with applications and approvals in Angus Planning Ahead each week.

 

