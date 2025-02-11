Angus Planning Ahead: Steading houses approved and craft shop expansion hopes

A four-house scheme for a crumbling Angus steading has won planning approval.

The Mains of Farnell project is the latest in a list of applications for the site stretching back more than 20 years.

Housing plans were previously approved in 2002, 2009 and 2015. But none were ever progressed.

The steading has been on Scotland’s buildings at risk register for 15 years.

Under the latest proposal, the four detached homes will be built on each corner of the cleared steading site.

The application was amended to remove a fifth house which would have been erected behind an existing cottage.

The steading sits beside the C-class road which runs between the A933 and A934.

Bee Lifted Property Solutions was granted permission under delegated powers.

Planning officials said: “The fact that it is a vacant brownfield site with existing housing to the north and south means the proposal will not result in a significant change in the character or quality of the area.”

Letham craft shop expansion

The owners of one of the longest established craft shops in Angus want to expand the business.

Letham Craft Shop on Auldbar Road celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024.

It now wants to increase the size of the craft shop cafe, and include outdoor seating as well as a car park extension.

But there have been more than 20 letters of representation, including one from Letham Community Council.

Those mainly relate to concerns over a ‘green road’ right of way being incorporated in the proposal.

Craft shop owner Bill Sturrock has submitted evidence the land belongs to him.

Council planning officials are recommending conditional approval for the application when it goes before councillors on Tuesday.

Brechin carpet shop conversion

A famous Brechin carpet shop premises could be converted into two townhouses.

Mac’s Floorcoverings was a fixture on the High Street for decades.

But the business, which also operated from Forfar, closed a number of years ago.

There are now plans to convert part of the shop into two homes.

The applicants intend to retain part of the B-listed building as retail space.

Each of the townhouses would have living accommodation at ground level and two bedrooms on the first floor.

Architects say the plans would involve little change to the exterior of the conservation area building.

Boarded up windows at the rear of the property would be reinstated.

Those look over historic Bishop’s Close, which leads to Brechin Cathedral.

Forfar museum windows

Angus Council has lodged its own application to replace the windows at The Meffan in Forfar.

The West High Street museum and gallery is C-listed, and sits in Forfar conservation area.

But the existing single-glazed sash and case windows are in a poor state. They have been painted shut to prevent draughts in the building.

New sash and case units would be double glazed.

The application covers ten window openings on the front and rear elevations of the building.

The design will match the style and proportions of the existing windows.

Plans also include solar control glazing to protect artworks in the building’s fine art store.

Brechin dog park go-ahead

A new dog park is to be opened near Brechin.

The owners of Hoodston Farm at Findowrie have been granted permission for the facility.

The site is near the U425 Lochty to Brechin road.

It is currently part of a livery business there.

Booking will be made online, with a maximum of six dogs allowed at any time.

“There is a growing demand for a safe and secure area to train and exercise dogs,” said the applicants.

“We think the dog park would be a great addition for the business.

“As far as we are aware there are no other secure dog parks in the vicinity.”

The application was approved under delegated powers.

Arbroath solar farm set for approval

A 20MW Arbroath solar farm and battery energy storage scheme has been recommended for approval.

The Denfield development would cover more than 30 hectares in total, with 20 hectares given over to solar panels.

An earlier application was withdrawn last year after attraction more than 50 letters of objection.

Farmer Peter Stirling has altered the scheme to reduce the solar farm area to the south west, but increase it to the north.

There have been no objections from bodies including Sepa, Arbroath Community Council or the Ministry of Defence. The 45 Commando Royal Marines base is just east of the site.

A number of letters of representation have been submitted, raising concerns around issues including the loss of prime agricultural land and impact on wildlife.

Officials are recommending the application is granted conditional approval when it goes before the authority’s development standards committee.

They say it would have “some limited impact” on people living closest to the site.

“The reasonably limited significant impacts must be balanced against the benefits associated with the production of renewable energy and the significant weight that policy indicates must be given to the global climate crisis,” states the planning report.

