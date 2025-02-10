Record turnout as Forfar Loch parkrun turns three

Forfar Loch parkrun enjoyed a bumper birthday turnout as folk flocked to its third anniversary event.

A total of 378 participants joined the Saturday morning celebration – by far the biggest turnout the parkrun has enjoyed since Forfar became part of the global phenomenon.

And the field included a couple of regulars celebrating their own personal milestones.

The day coincided with Forfar regular George Barr’s 92nd birthday.

Erika Moncrieff, the daughter of parkrun director Magnus Moncrieff, notched up her 25th parkrun, and the 50th volunteering stint.

Forfar and District Pipe Band was on hand to help the parkrunners warm-up at Strathmore Rugby Club start line.

The huge field then set off on the 5k clockwise loop of Forfar Loch in cold but bright conditions.

Since it started in 2022, Forfar Loch parkrun has hosted 144 events and welcomed more than 4,300 finishers.

Parkrun is not a race, and the average time taken to complete the loch course is 33 minutes.

“We’re proud of the fact we have lots of regular participants as well as being a popular parkrun for visiting tourists,” said Rhona Guild, one of the event directors.

The Forfar success follows hot on the heels of Arbroath West Links parkrun which also recently marked its third birthday.

More pictures from the Forfar Loch birthday parkrun.