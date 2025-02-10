Record turnout as Forfar Loch parkrun turns three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record turnout as Forfar Loch parkrun turns three

One parkrun regular celebrated his 92nd birthday at the weekend Forfar Loch 5k.

By Graham Brown
Volunteers who helped make the Forfar Loch third birthday parkrun a success. Image: Brian Hutchison
Forfar Loch parkrun enjoyed a bumper birthday turnout as folk flocked to its third anniversary event.

A total of 378 participants joined the Saturday morning celebration – by far the biggest turnout the parkrun has enjoyed since Forfar became part of the global phenomenon.

And the field included a couple of regulars celebrating their own personal milestones.

The day coincided with Forfar regular George Barr’s 92nd birthday.

Erika Moncrieff, the daughter of parkrun director Magnus Moncrieff, notched up her 25th parkrun, and the 50th volunteering stint.

Erika Moncrieff took part in her 25th parkrun at Forfar Loch.
Erika Moncrieff, with dad Magnus, took part in her 25th parkrun. Image: Brian Hutchison

Forfar and District Pipe Band was on hand to help the parkrunners warm-up at Strathmore Rugby Club start line.

The huge field then set off on the 5k clockwise loop of Forfar Loch in cold but bright conditions.

Since it started in 2022, Forfar Loch parkrun has hosted 144 events and welcomed more than 4,300 finishers.

Forfar Loch parkrun regular George Barr, 92.
Parkrun regular George Barr celebrated his 92nd birthday on the day. Image: Brian Hutchison

Parkrun is not a race, and the average time taken to complete the loch course is 33 minutes.

“We’re proud of the fact we have lots of regular participants as well as being a popular parkrun for visiting tourists,” said Rhona Guild, one of the event directors.

The Forfar success follows hot on the heels of Arbroath West Links parkrun which also recently marked its third birthday.

More pictures from the Forfar Loch birthday parkrun.

Forfar pipe band at Forfar Loch parkrun.
A young drummer with Forfar and District Pipe Band. Image: Brian Hutchison
Forfar Loch parkrun third birthday.
Ready for the 5k. Image: Brian Hutchison
Third anniversary Forfar Loch parkrun.
The bumper field about to set off. Image: Brian Hutchison
Encouragement for Forfar Loch parkrunners.
Regular volunteer Rosie Kennedy gives encouragement to the parkrunners. Image: Brian Hutchison
Forfar parkrun third birthday event
Forfar Loch parkrun birthday fun. Image: Brian Hutchison

 

