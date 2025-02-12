Costa drive-thru coming to Arbroath in new £16m retail park

Coffee chain Costa has confirmed its plan to be part of a £16m Arbroath retail park.

The development is currently under construction beside the A92 Dundee Road.

It will be anchored by a 30,000 sq ft Home Bargains store and adjacent 10,000 sq ft garden centre.

The discount giant’s parent company, TJ Morris, secured planning permission for the retail park in 2022.

Costa has now submitted an application with Angus Council for signs at a drive-thru unit in the Elliot development.

Drive-thru and drive-to outlets were part of the original planning permission.

Those will be located at the entrance to the retail park from Dundee Road.

Retail park line-up nearing completion

The developers are yet to confirm who will occupy the other restaurant unit.

Aldi is lined up to occupy a unit of around 18,500 sq ft.

The new Arbroath store is part of a two-year, £40m investment plan by the retailer.

A builder’s merchant will also be part of the development after a change to the original planning permission was approved in February 2024.

The 12,500 sq ft warehouse will be located on the east side of the site, closest to the existing Westway retail park.

It also includes a 28,000 sq ft storage yard, with merchant MKM previously linked to that unit.