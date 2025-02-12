Costa drive-thru coming to Arbroath in new £16m retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Costa drive-thru coming to Arbroath in new £16m retail park

The Home Bargains-led retail park is under construction on Dundee Road at the western entrance to Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
The retail park is under construction on the former Presentation Products factory site. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The retail park is under construction on the former Presentation Products factory site. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Coffee chain Costa has confirmed its plan to be part of a £16m Arbroath retail park.

The development is currently under construction beside the A92 Dundee Road.

It will be anchored by a 30,000 sq ft Home Bargains store and adjacent 10,000 sq ft garden centre.

The discount giant’s parent company, TJ Morris, secured planning permission for the retail park in 2022.

Costa has now submitted an application with Angus Council for signs at a drive-thru unit in the Elliot development.

Costa coffee coming to Arbroath retail park.
Costa Coffee is coming to a unit at the entrance to the retail park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drive-thru and drive-to outlets were part of the original planning permission.

Those will be located at the entrance to the retail park from Dundee Road.

Retail park line-up nearing completion

The developers are yet to confirm who will occupy the other restaurant unit.

Aldi is lined up to occupy a unit of around 18,500 sq ft.

The new Arbroath store is part of a two-year, £40m investment plan by the retailer.

Arbroath retail park progress.,
An opening date for the retail park is still to be confirmed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath retail park progress.
Work on the new units is progressing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A builder’s merchant will also be part of the development after a change to the original planning permission was approved in February 2024.

The 12,500 sq ft warehouse will be located on the east side of the site, closest to the existing Westway retail park.

It also includes a 28,000 sq ft storage yard, with merchant MKM previously linked to that unit.

