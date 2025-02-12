Angus Council to tighten up absence reporting as staff sickness rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council to tighten up absence reporting as staff sickness rises

Almost 50,000 working days were lost due to illness in one one year and the council's sick pay bill has topped £27 million since 2019.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council HQ at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Angus Council chiefs are to begin six-monthly reporting of staff sickness to get a tighter grip on spiralling absence.

New figures have revealed the authority lost almost 50,000 working days in one year.

It is part of an upward trend which has is costing more than £5 million annually in sick pay.

Stress related illness remains the biggest contributor, accounting for more than a third of all absences.

The statistics emerged through a Freedom of Information response.

New reporting measures about to be introduced were also revealed in the response.

Councillors previously received quarterly reports on sickness absence. Those ended some years ago.

Since then, staff absence has been reported annually as part of the workforce plan update.

Upgrades to council HR system

The FOI response revealed a return to six-monthly reporting will begin this year.

The council said: “We have spent a considerable period of time improving our workforce data on our HR/payroll system in order that we can provide all services with up-to-date workforce data and analysis to allow them to manage their employees most effectively.

“This includes sickness absence data.

“Our sickness reporting system is in the process of being digitised and the new reporting through MyView will start later this year.

“This will ensure more reliable live data to enable us to address any sickness absence issues and support staff appropriately.”

This will allow the council to provide update reports to the corporate leadership team, service leaders and the policy and resources committee.

The FOI response added: “We intend to start reporting to policy and resources committee twice a year starting in May 2025.

“Annual sickness absence data has been reported to scrutiny and audit  as part of reporting on the Local Government Benchmarking Framework (LGBF), which shows sickness absence data for the whole workforce, local government employee workforce and teaching staff separately.”

Staff facing ‘pressured environment’

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed said: “Staff absence continues to be a major concern.

“With growing need and demand on services, the workforce continues to struggle with diminishing resources.

“This makes it a very pressured environment.

“Staff are faced with the often impossible task of trying to do more with less.”

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed
Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Lois Speed says increasing absence is a “major concern”. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Arbroath East and Lunan member added: “Health and wellbeing is paramount.

“We need to have the right supports in place; staff need to feel cared for and valued to help ensure their safe return to work.

“Our communities need to be at the heart of what we do.

“By supporting employees we can help ensure the continued delivery of essential services our communities rely on and desperately need.

“I welcome more frequent reporting.

“This is an area I will be keeping a close eye on.”

