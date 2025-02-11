New-look Letham craft shop approved after ‘green roadie’ concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New-look Letham craft shop approved after ‘green roadie’ concerns

Planning councillors said the business was an “asset” to Angus as expansion plans were agreed despite more than 20 local objections.

By Graham Brown
A design impression of how Letham craft shop will look. Image: Crawford Architecture
Letham’s legendary craft shop is set for a major make-over after councillors agreed an expansion of the popular business.

But it came in the face of a host of local objections as the family operation rejected claims of a ‘green roadie’ land grab for the plan.

The Auldbar Road shop marked its 50th anniversary in 2024.

It was set up by local woman Helene Sturrock, whose husband, Bill, still serves there every day.

The couple’s son, also Bill, lodged plans for a new café area and a significant upgrade to the rear of the premises.

New car parking is included.

Local concerns over historic track

But the scheme prompted more than 20 local letters of objection.

Many centred around a track which runs past the craft shop to the back of Park Road.

There were also concerns about road safety because of the craft shop’s popularity.

Council planning officials recommended the application for approval.

They said the question of who owns the green road was not a material planning consideration.

Mr Sturrock’s application included confirmation of ownership.

And he said there was no intention to block the path off.

“Green roads have always been a topic of contention within the village, not just where we are,” he told development standards councillors on Tuesday.

“The green road was exactly that.

“It’s not a vehicular access to the rear of other premises, and has never been that until very recently.

“There’s been no attempt to block pedestrian access, bike access or people with horses.

“But it is not a through route for neighbours to drive vehicles to newly-formed entrances on their site.

“My father’s very proud, as I am, of what my mother created 51 years ago,” he said.

“We employ 16 people, all but three of whom live in the village.”

Access condition attached to planning permission

A condition has been attached to the planning permission to ensure the track is kept open. It must also not be surfaced over.

And roads officials have said they may look at putting yellow lines on Auldbar Road in future if parking issues persist.

Local councillor Serena Cowdy said: “It is a huge asset to Letham.

“I appreciate the time taken to address my concerns around access and the green roads.

“It’s important to talk about these things. Sometimes they are adjacent to material planning considerations but they’re very important to local people.

“I think it looks like a really high-quality development.”

The expansion plan was unanimously approved.

