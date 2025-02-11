New-look Letham craft shop approved after ‘green roadie’ concerns

Letham’s legendary craft shop is set for a major make-over after councillors agreed an expansion of the popular business.

But it came in the face of a host of local objections as the family operation rejected claims of a ‘green roadie’ land grab for the plan.

The Auldbar Road shop marked its 50th anniversary in 2024.

It was set up by local woman Helene Sturrock, whose husband, Bill, still serves there every day.

The couple’s son, also Bill, lodged plans for a new café area and a significant upgrade to the rear of the premises.

New car parking is included.

Local concerns over historic track

But the scheme prompted more than 20 local letters of objection.

Many centred around a track which runs past the craft shop to the back of Park Road.

There were also concerns about road safety because of the craft shop’s popularity.

Council planning officials recommended the application for approval.

They said the question of who owns the green road was not a material planning consideration.

Mr Sturrock’s application included confirmation of ownership.

And he said there was no intention to block the path off.

“Green roads have always been a topic of contention within the village, not just where we are,” he told development standards councillors on Tuesday.

“The green road was exactly that.

“It’s not a vehicular access to the rear of other premises, and has never been that until very recently.

“There’s been no attempt to block pedestrian access, bike access or people with horses.

“But it is not a through route for neighbours to drive vehicles to newly-formed entrances on their site.

“My father’s very proud, as I am, of what my mother created 51 years ago,” he said.

“We employ 16 people, all but three of whom live in the village.”

Access condition attached to planning permission

A condition has been attached to the planning permission to ensure the track is kept open. It must also not be surfaced over.

And roads officials have said they may look at putting yellow lines on Auldbar Road in future if parking issues persist.

Local councillor Serena Cowdy said: “It is a huge asset to Letham.

“I appreciate the time taken to address my concerns around access and the green roads.

“It’s important to talk about these things. Sometimes they are adjacent to material planning considerations but they’re very important to local people.

“I think it looks like a really high-quality development.”

The expansion plan was unanimously approved.