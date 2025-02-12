Teenager, 19, arrested after ‘unexplained’ death of man in Arbroath

A teenager has been arrested after the death of a man in Arbroath.

Police taped off Commerce Street on Tuesday night after the man was found dead in a property.

The identity and age of the man have not been confirmed.

Officers are treating his death as “unexplained”.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested.

Forensics officers wearing white overalls examined the scene on Tuesday night.

An officer was guarding a door on the street on Wednesday morning.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I’m really shocked to hear this.

“I saw a lot of police activity at the house but didn’t know what was going on.

“I know of a couple of people who live at that address but didn’t really know them to speak to much.

“It is horrible to hear that someone has died. It’s quite concerning in the centre of town.

“You never know what’s going on.”

A local shopkeeper said: “There was a police officer at the door of the property when I arrived this morning but the street was open to the public.

“I’m really sorry to hear that someone has died – this is a tragedy for any family, very sad news.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Tuesday, we received a report of the death of a man within a property on Commerce Street, Arbroath.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

