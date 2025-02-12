Teenager, 19, arrested after ‘unexplained’ death of man in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager, 19, arrested after ‘unexplained’ death of man in Arbroath

Commerce Street was taped off on Tuesday night with forensics officers examining the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton
arbroath death
A forensics officer on Commerce Street in Arbroath after the man's death. Image: Paul Reid

A teenager has been arrested after the death of a man in Arbroath.

Police taped off Commerce Street on Tuesday night after the man was found dead in a property.

The identity and age of the man have not been confirmed.

Officers are treating his death as “unexplained”.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested.

Forensics officers wearing white overalls examined the scene on Tuesday night.

An officer was guarding a door on the street on Wednesday morning.

arbroath death
Commerce Street was taped off on Tuesday night. Image: Paul Reid

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I’m really shocked to hear this.

“I saw a lot of police activity at the house but didn’t know what was going on.

“I know of a couple of people who live at that address but didn’t really know them to speak to much.

“It is horrible to hear that someone has died. It’s quite concerning in the centre of town.

“You never know what’s going on.”

Shock at death of man in Arbroath

A local shopkeeper said: “There was a police officer at the door of the property when I arrived this morning but the street was open to the public.

“I’m really sorry to hear that someone has died – this is a tragedy for any family, very sad news.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Tuesday, we received a report of the death of a man within a property on Commerce Street, Arbroath.

Police guarding a door in Arbroath after the man’s death. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

