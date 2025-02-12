11th hour bid to peg Angus rent rise at 4% fails amidst warning ‘tenants deserve better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

11th hour bid to peg Angus rent rise at 4% fails amidst warning ‘tenants deserve better’

A 5.2% rent increase approved by the area's new housing committee will keep Angus council house rents amongst the lowest in the country.

By Graham Brown
The average Angus council house rent will rise to £84.91 per week. Image: PA
The average Angus council house rent will rise to £84.91 per week. Image: PA

Angus housing chiefs have been told they must deliver on promises to tenants after an 11th-hour attempt to cut this year’s rent rise was blocked.

A special meeting of the area’s new housing committee agreed a 5.2% increase for 2025/26.

Officials had recommended three options ranging from 5.2% to 8.2%.

The rise will take the average weekly council house rent to £84.91.

Tenants in 7,700 council homes across Angus currently have the fifth lowest rent level in Scotland.

4% rent rise not financially viable

But committee member Ross Greig revealed he was blocked from bringing forward a 4% increase.

“I was quite uncomfortable with 5.2%,” said the Forfar Conservative councillor.

“In the pre-agenda meeting I proposed 4% but was told the financial parts of that wouldn’t work.”

He raised concerns over delays in improvements, including new bathrooms and kitchens.

Those have led to underspends in the housing budget.

“We’re here to deliver for our tenants,” said Mr Greig.

“That’s the very least they deserve from the rent they pay.

“Given assurances that I have asked for, and been given, that this increase will provide a better service, it is something I will be keeping very close tabs on.

“I don’t want to come to this time next year and find we’re sitting on millions of pounds’ worth of surpluses.”

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed added: “Very simply, our tenants do deserve better.

“I think we will all be very keen to monitor progress.”

‘Balance to be struck’ on rents

Housing committee convener Beth Whiteside said: “It is imperative as a new housing committee to do all we can to help support our housing service and make it the best it can be, whilst being mindful of the cost to our tenants.

“We are acutely aware of how the cost-of-living crisis has affected many Angus residents.

“At the same time, we know that to provide good quality homes; excellent customer service; an improved repairs service; and to continue to build and purchase new homes, our housing revenue account must be adequately resourced.

“By most standards, our homes are affordable.

“That’s not to dismiss the concerns of any of our residents.

“But, in comparison to other local authorities, our rents are very much below the average rate.

“They also fall below what’s charged by other registered social landlords in Angus.

“While this is to be welcomed in terms of affordability, it also means that our service is among the lowest resourced.

“Clearly, there is a balance to be struck.

“I believe a 5.2% rent increase will help to ensure our housing revenue account continues to be sustainable.”

The rent rise agreed on Tuesday will form part of the budget-setting meeting on Thursday February 27.

More from Angus & The Mearns

arbroath death
Teenager, 19, arrested after 'unexplained' death of man in Arbroath
Richard Buick
Arbroath fireraiser jailed after forcing flat evacuations
Angus Council HQ at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Angus Council to tighten up absence reporting as staff sickness rises
6
The retail park is under construction on the former Presentation Products factory site. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Costa drive-thru coming to Arbroath in new £16m retail park
3
A design impression of how Letham craft shop will look. Image: Crawford Architecture
New-look Letham craft shop approved after ‘green roadie’ concerns
Four houses have been approved for Farnell steading after a fifth home was removed from the scheme. Image: Archid Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Steading houses approved and craft shop expansion hopes
Angus House council headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
EXCLUSIVE: Angus Council sick days hit almost 50,000 in single year
30
Volunteers who helped make the Forfar Loch third birthday parkrun a success. Image: Brian Hutchison
Record turnout as Forfar Loch parkrun turns three
Macs Floorcoverings was a thriving business on Brechin High Street for decades. Image: Google
Townhouses plan for former Brechin carpet shop
An aerial view of Stirling University and its beautiful grounds.; Shutterstock ID 2439454029; purchase_order: ; job:
Angus family reveal 'unbearable pain' of losing son, 18, who was found dead at…

Conversation