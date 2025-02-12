11th hour bid to peg Angus rent rise at 4% fails amidst warning ‘tenants deserve better’

Angus housing chiefs have been told they must deliver on promises to tenants after an 11th-hour attempt to cut this year’s rent rise was blocked.

A special meeting of the area’s new housing committee agreed a 5.2% increase for 2025/26.

Officials had recommended three options ranging from 5.2% to 8.2%.

The rise will take the average weekly council house rent to £84.91.

Tenants in 7,700 council homes across Angus currently have the fifth lowest rent level in Scotland.

4% rent rise not financially viable

But committee member Ross Greig revealed he was blocked from bringing forward a 4% increase.

“I was quite uncomfortable with 5.2%,” said the Forfar Conservative councillor.

“In the pre-agenda meeting I proposed 4% but was told the financial parts of that wouldn’t work.”

He raised concerns over delays in improvements, including new bathrooms and kitchens.

Those have led to underspends in the housing budget.

“We’re here to deliver for our tenants,” said Mr Greig.

“That’s the very least they deserve from the rent they pay.

“Given assurances that I have asked for, and been given, that this increase will provide a better service, it is something I will be keeping very close tabs on.

“I don’t want to come to this time next year and find we’re sitting on millions of pounds’ worth of surpluses.”

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed added: “Very simply, our tenants do deserve better.

“I think we will all be very keen to monitor progress.”

‘Balance to be struck’ on rents

Housing committee convener Beth Whiteside said: “It is imperative as a new housing committee to do all we can to help support our housing service and make it the best it can be, whilst being mindful of the cost to our tenants.

“We are acutely aware of how the cost-of-living crisis has affected many Angus residents.

“At the same time, we know that to provide good quality homes; excellent customer service; an improved repairs service; and to continue to build and purchase new homes, our housing revenue account must be adequately resourced.

“By most standards, our homes are affordable.

“That’s not to dismiss the concerns of any of our residents.

“But, in comparison to other local authorities, our rents are very much below the average rate.

“They also fall below what’s charged by other registered social landlords in Angus.

“While this is to be welcomed in terms of affordability, it also means that our service is among the lowest resourced.

“Clearly, there is a balance to be struck.

“I believe a 5.2% rent increase will help to ensure our housing revenue account continues to be sustainable.”

The rent rise agreed on Tuesday will form part of the budget-setting meeting on Thursday February 27.