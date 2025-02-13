Warning of £5m National Insurance ‘hammer blow’ to Angus Council staff budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning of £5m National Insurance ‘hammer blow’ to Angus Council staff budget

Angus Council is already facing a £9.5m shortfall as councillors prepare to set the authority's 2025/26 budget later this month.

By Graham Brown
Angus councillor LLoyd Melville has warned of a £5m national insurance contributions hike.
Angus Council faces a £5 million budget “hammer blow” over a hike in employers’ National Insurance contributions.

The figure is millions of pounds more than forecast as the authority prepares to set its budget later this month.

And it will add to a predicted £9.5m black hole for 2025/26.

The funding gap has already led to warnings of a significant council tax rise and service cuts for Angus residents.

Monifieth and Sidlaws SNP councillor Lloyd Melville revealed the additional cost of National Insurance changes ahead of the budget-setting meeting on February 27.

The UK Government previously announced employer contributions would increase to 15% from April.

National Insurance impact previously forecast at £3m

In December, council finance director Ian Lorimer put a £3m estimate on the cost to the council.

He now predicts it will be £5m – and could still go higher.

The forecast does not include potential price rises passed to the council from contractors because of the hike.

Costs to Angus Health and Social Care Partnership are also unknown.

This week, Mr Lorimer told Mr Melville: “Our current best estimate of the cost of the change to the employer National Insurance rate and threshold for the council’s directly employed staff is £4.3 million.

“We estimate a further £0.7 million in costs will arise in relation to Tayside Contracts (Angus share) and Angus Alive, giving a total estimated additional impact of £5m.

“The £5m excludes the estimated cost impact on Angus Health & Social Care Partnership.

“The impact, especially on services the partnership buys in from providers of care services, is expected to be significant.”

Mr Lorimer added: “Figures I quoted at the council meeting in December were very much a preliminary estimate.

“In the absence of detailed modelling they were, at that time, based on an assumed impact of the National Insurance changes adding somewhere between 2 and 2.5% onto our gross pay costs.”

60% Holyrood help for NI rise

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government announced it would compensate councils for 60% of the rise, providing an additional £144 million.

Mr Melville said: “The people of Angus deserve the facts about the significant challenges facing us.

“Rachel Reeves has struck a £5 million hammer blow to Angus Council’s budget, making it harder for us to deliver services for our communities.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the NI increase in her October Budget. Image: PA

“The 60% compensation announced by the Scottish Government is welcome – but this hike was a choice made at Westminster.

“The UK Government must see sense and fully compensate the public sector for this reckless decision.”

This week, the House of Bruar said the National Insurance increase would contribute to a £1m wage bill increase.

The Highland Perthshire company employs more than 350 people.

It enjoyed a record year in 2024, but said rises to the national living wage and employer’s National Insurance contributions would increase costs.

