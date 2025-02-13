Top rating for Angus young people’s secure unit as inspectors praise ‘high calibre’ Rossie staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top rating for Angus young people’s secure unit as inspectors praise ‘high calibre’ Rossie staff

The Care Inspectorate made a five-day visit to Rossie Young People’s Trust, near Montrose, in January.

By Graham Brown
Rossie Young People's Trust CEO Mary Geaney. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inspectors have said young people in a secure unit near Montrose are under the care of “compassionate” staff in a glowing inspection report for the facility.

The Care Inspectorate gained an insight into the work of Rossie Young People’s Trust during a five-day visit in January.

The charity is based around five miles south of Montrose.

It can accommodate 18 young people, many of whom have experienced severe trauma in their lives.

Rossie is divided into three houses, each with six en suite bedrooms.

Inspectors spoke to 13 young people as well as 15 family members.

They also met with 31 staff and management.

Top rating for key area of Rossie inspection

The inspection outcome saw the unit receive a top rating of excellent for the capacity and resources trust leaders and staff have to champion the needs of young people there.

Rossie’s support to ensure children get the best out of life was rated as ‘very good’.

It hailed the Rossie senior leadership team, under CEO Mary Geaney, as “aspirational”.

“Senior leaders were courageous in their approach to ensure they could meet the needs of the young people,” said the report.

“The confidence in their innovations ensured risk was minimised and relationships developed to produce very good outcomes for those they cared for.”

“There was a considerable investment in staffing to ensure the young people were well supported.

“We found recruitment processes were thorough and attracted a high calibre of staff.”

Rossie has 185 employees.

Other key findings included:

  • Young people were enabled to take safe risks
  • Staff were highly reflective and this was embedded by a model of practice
  • Young people were included and well prepared when moving in and out of the service

It also highlighted strong partnership working with Angus Council.

The report continued: “We found an inclusive and passionate approach to supporting families.”

There have been significant upgrades to the gym and swimming pool.

“We found there were many opportunities to have fun including skiing trips, karate and boxing instructors hosting sessions, as well as individual trips for beauty treatments,” it said.

A bespoke forest school has also been developed within Rossie’s 185 acres, along with a garden, polytunnels and a sensory area.

Rossie was highly-rated in a previous inspection report in 2021.

