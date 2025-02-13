Green light for ‘industrial carbuncle’ Arbroath solar farm which might not be switched on until 2032

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green light for ‘industrial carbuncle’ Arbroath solar farm which might not be switched on until 2032

Local objectors failed to halt the 20MW Denfield project to the north of the town when it came before Angus planning councillors.

By Graham Brown
Planning councillors voted in favour of the Denfield solar project. Image: Voigt Architects
A 20MW Arbroath solar farm plan has won the go-ahead in a council vote – but may not be hooked up to the grid for seven years.

The Denfield project will also include battery energy storage on the 32-hectare farmland site.

It sits northwest of Arbroath, bordered by houses at Denfield and Woodville.

Farmer Peter Stirling altered the layout in response to opposition from residents when the application was first submitted in 2023.

However, the changes were not enough to satisfy a number of objectors.

Several addressed Angus Council’s development standards committee when the planning bid went before councillors with an approval recommendation on Tuesday.

Objector’s video call from edge of solar site

Gary Robinson spoke to the committee via video call to show the meeting the solar site opposite his home.

“It’s really a privilege to live in a place like this,” he told the meeting.

“My neighbours have spoken about the technical aspects, for me it is about the human aspect of developments like this,” he said.

Among the concerns were fears the Hercules Burn might be contaminated in the event of a fire at the site.

Denfielkd solar farm site near Arbroath.
The Denfield solar site is beside the road from Arbroath to Woodville. Image: Google

It also emerged a grid connection will not be available until summer 2032.

Objectors questioned why the development should be given a permission beyond the usual three-year period for work to begin.

The applicant’s agent reiterated the development was strongly supported by the council’s development plan. It was also backed by National Planning Framework 4.

Planning committee divided over Denfield plan

But the proposal split the committee.

Councillor Gavin Nicol said: “We’ve had a lot of letters of complaint.

“This development would be an industrial carbuncle on one of the approach roads to Arbroath.

“I believe there are more appropriate sites.”

Brechin and Edzell ward colleague Chris Beattie said: “I’m not convinced by the answers given about what would happen in the event of a last chance emergency.”

Councillor Kenny Braes commented: “We see a lot of these. But this is a bit different in that they’re asking for years before they make a start due to the availability of the grid connection.”

Council leader Bill Duff dismissed fears about the loss of Angus farmland.

“We have very clear guidance we have to look at applications in relation to NPF4 and it is very strong on renewable energy.

“We’ve seen a considerable number of solar developments come forward.

“We’re currently using less than 2% of prime agricultural land (for those). 2% does not concern me.”

Councillors voted 8-4 to grant approval for the scheme.

The permission includes rewording of one planning condition.

It now requires the applicant to “prevent” rather than “minimise” the potential for any “untreated water from the battery containers or batteries arising because of an emergency situation to leave the site”.

