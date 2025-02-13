Green light for ‘industrial carbuncle’ Arbroath solar farm which might not be switched on until 2032

A 20MW Arbroath solar farm plan has won the go-ahead in a council vote – but may not be hooked up to the grid for seven years.

The Denfield project will also include battery energy storage on the 32-hectare farmland site.

It sits northwest of Arbroath, bordered by houses at Denfield and Woodville.

Farmer Peter Stirling altered the layout in response to opposition from residents when the application was first submitted in 2023.

However, the changes were not enough to satisfy a number of objectors.

Several addressed Angus Council’s development standards committee when the planning bid went before councillors with an approval recommendation on Tuesday.

Objector’s video call from edge of solar site

Gary Robinson spoke to the committee via video call to show the meeting the solar site opposite his home.

“It’s really a privilege to live in a place like this,” he told the meeting.

“My neighbours have spoken about the technical aspects, for me it is about the human aspect of developments like this,” he said.

Among the concerns were fears the Hercules Burn might be contaminated in the event of a fire at the site.

It also emerged a grid connection will not be available until summer 2032.

Objectors questioned why the development should be given a permission beyond the usual three-year period for work to begin.

The applicant’s agent reiterated the development was strongly supported by the council’s development plan. It was also backed by National Planning Framework 4.

Planning committee divided over Denfield plan

But the proposal split the committee.

Councillor Gavin Nicol said: “We’ve had a lot of letters of complaint.

“This development would be an industrial carbuncle on one of the approach roads to Arbroath.

“I believe there are more appropriate sites.”

Brechin and Edzell ward colleague Chris Beattie said: “I’m not convinced by the answers given about what would happen in the event of a last chance emergency.”

Councillor Kenny Braes commented: “We see a lot of these. But this is a bit different in that they’re asking for years before they make a start due to the availability of the grid connection.”

Council leader Bill Duff dismissed fears about the loss of Angus farmland.

“We have very clear guidance we have to look at applications in relation to NPF4 and it is very strong on renewable energy.

“We’ve seen a considerable number of solar developments come forward.

“We’re currently using less than 2% of prime agricultural land (for those). 2% does not concern me.”

Councillors voted 8-4 to grant approval for the scheme.

The permission includes rewording of one planning condition.

It now requires the applicant to “prevent” rather than “minimise” the potential for any “untreated water from the battery containers or batteries arising because of an emergency situation to leave the site”.