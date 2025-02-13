Montrose Domino’s staff ‘only happy to help’ with stag do train delivery

Staff at Domino’s in Montrose say they were “only happy to help” deliver a huge order of pizzas to a stag do on board a train.

The New Wynd takeaway was propelled into the spotlight at the weekend after dropping off 16 pizzas to a hungry group on an Aberdeen-bound ScotRail train as it pulled into Montrose railway station.

A clip of the incident, posted on X, showed two workers from Domino’s handing over the huge order at the platform on Friday.

User ‘Granty’ wrote: “Cheers (Domino’s) Montrose for sorting the boys out for @andygrantos stag.”

The video has been watched more than a million times.

Montrose Domino’s workers ‘surprised’ at reaction to viral train video

Gordon Buntin, operations director at the Montrose branch, told The Courier it was all in a day’s work for his staff.

He said: “We got an online order to the station for 16 pizzas.

“It was a big order and paid in advance and was a timed order.

“A couple of staff went down to the platform and met the customers to do the drop-off.

“This happened on Friday afternoon and the staff thought nothing else of it.

“Then we realised it had been posted on social media on the Saturday and we were surprised at how big it had gone.”

Gordon added: “It is feasible for us to provide that service at the railway station and the staff were only happy to help.

“It was certainly one of the more unusual drop-offs, though I think one Domino’s may have delivered via drone before.

“It’s been great fun seeing the reaction to it all.”