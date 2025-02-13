Montrose Domino’s staff ‘only happy to help’ with stag do train delivery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Domino’s staff ‘only happy to help’ with stag do train delivery

Workers handed over 16 pizzas to a hungry group in a viral clip.

By James Simpson
Domino's Montrose manager Courtney Ford (centre) with her staff, who went viral after their delivery to the train (right). Image: Domino's Montrose/Granty_10/X
Staff at Domino’s in Montrose say they were “only happy to help” deliver a huge order of pizzas to a stag do on board a train.

The New Wynd takeaway was propelled into the spotlight at the weekend after dropping off 16 pizzas to a hungry group on an Aberdeen-bound ScotRail train as it pulled into Montrose railway station.

A clip of the incident, posted on X, showed two workers from Domino’s handing over the huge order at the platform on Friday.

User ‘Granty’ wrote: “Cheers (Domino’s) Montrose for sorting the boys out for @andygrantos stag.”

The video has been watched more than a million times.

Montrose Domino’s workers ‘surprised’ at reaction to viral train video

Gordon Buntin, operations director at the Montrose branch, told The Courier it was all in a day’s work for his staff.

He said: “We got an online order to the station for 16 pizzas.

“It was a big order and paid in advance and was a timed order.

“A couple of staff went down to the platform and met the customers to do the drop-off.

“This happened on Friday afternoon and the staff thought nothing else of it.

“Then we realised it had been posted on social media on the Saturday and we were surprised at how big it had gone.”

The huge pile of pizzas being handed over to the group on the train. Image: Grant_10/X

Gordon added: “It is feasible for us to provide that service at the railway station and the staff were only happy to help.

“It was certainly one of the more unusual drop-offs, though I think one Domino’s may have delivered via drone before.

“It’s been great fun seeing the reaction to it all.”

