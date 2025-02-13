IN PICTURES: Full house at Forfar for Scottish Curling Senior Championships

Scotland’s best over-50 curlers have begun the quest for national glory and a place in the World Championships at the country’s Senior Championships in Forfar.

Four days of action got underway on Thursday at Curl Forfar.

It is the latest prestigious event hosted by the Suttieside Road rink.

Men’s and women’s teams are also competing for the opportunity to represent Scotland at the World Senior Curling Championships.

Those are being staged in Fredericton, Canada later this year.

In the men’s draw, twelve teams will face off for glory.

Multiple world champion Hammy MacMillan is looking to defend the crown with his Stranraer rink.

The field includes a Forfar line-up skipped by John Duff – father of Winter Olympic gold medallist Hailey.

A Perth team led by Graeme Connel is also taking part.

Karen Kennedy is hoping to lead a successful defence of the women’s crown.

Scottish Curling CEO, Vincent Bryson, said: “On both the men’s and women’s side of the draw we have past Worls and the competitive edge hasn’t dulled one bit.

“It’s always an exciting event to attend to see some great curlers in action and the camaraderie off the ice is great to be a part of.’

The event is supported by GoFibre, Netherton Tractors, Ambassador Cruise Lines and Forfar Indoor Sports.

Admission to the championships is free.

The competition schedule and team line-ups are available on the Scottish Curling website.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured some of the opening women’s round robin action at Curl Forfar.