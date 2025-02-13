IN PICTURES: Full house at Forfar for Scottish Curling Senior Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Full house at Forfar for Scottish Curling Senior Championships

The nation’s top over-50s players are vying for a place in this year’s World Championships in Canada during four days of action at Curl Forfar.

The roarin' game as Forfar action gets underway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The roarin' game as Forfar action gets underway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Scotland’s best over-50 curlers have begun the quest for national glory and a place in the World Championships at the country’s Senior Championships in Forfar.

Four days of action got underway on Thursday at Curl Forfar.

It is the latest prestigious event hosted by the Suttieside Road rink.

Men’s and women’s teams are also competing for the opportunity to represent Scotland at the World Senior Curling Championships.

Those are being staged in Fredericton, Canada later this year.

In the men’s draw, twelve teams will face off for glory.

Multiple world champion Hammy MacMillan is looking to defend the crown with his Stranraer rink.

The field includes a Forfar line-up skipped by John Duff – father of Winter Olympic gold medallist Hailey.

A Perth team led by Graeme Connel is also taking part.

Karen Kennedy is hoping to lead a successful defence of the women’s crown.

Scottish Seniors Curling Championship at Forfar.
Action from the opening morning at Curl Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Scottish Curling CEO, Vincent Bryson, said: “On both the men’s and women’s side of the draw we have past Worls and the competitive edge hasn’t dulled one bit.

“It’s always an exciting event to attend to see some great curlers in action and the camaraderie off the ice is great to be a part of.’

The event is supported by GoFibre, Netherton Tractors, Ambassador Cruise Lines and Forfar Indoor Sports.

Admission to the championships is free.

The competition schedule and team line-ups are available on the Scottish Curling website.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured some of the opening women’s round robin action at Curl Forfar.

Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Leaning into the sweep. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Releasing the stone. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Talking tactics. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Early action at Curl Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
The stone is away. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
The ideal line. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
The thinking game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
A busy house. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Sending it away. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Centre stage for Curl Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Across the line. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Placing the shot. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Team work. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Seniors curling championships at Forfar.
Aiming for an early advantage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Curl Forfar hosting Scottish Seniors Championship.
A crucial play. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Curl Forfar hosting Scottish Seniors Championship.
Early action at Curl Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Curl Forfar Scottish Seniors Championship.
The final stone. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

Conversation