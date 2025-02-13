Man found dead in Arbroath home believed to be 64-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found dead in Arbroath home believed to be 64-year-old

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the death.

By Finn Nixon
arbroath death
The police presence on Commerce Street in Arbroath on Tuesday night. Image: Paul Reid

Police believe a man found dead in a home in Arbroath is a 64-year-old.

Officers are continuing to investigate the man’s death at a property on Commerce Street.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the death, which is still being treated as “unexplained”.

The identity of the man found dead is still to be formally confirmed.

Police taped off a section of the street on Tuesday night and a presence remains at the house.

Police issue update on Arbroath man’s death

In an update to The Courier on Thursday, a police spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Tuesday we received a report of the death of a man within a property on Commerce Street, Arbroath.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“The man is believed to be 64 years old.

Police on Commerce Street on Wednesday. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“However, formal identification has still to take place.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

