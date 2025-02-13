Man found dead in Arbroath home believed to be 64-year-old

Police believe a man found dead in a home in Arbroath is a 64-year-old.

Officers are continuing to investigate the man’s death at a property on Commerce Street.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the death, which is still being treated as “unexplained”.

The identity of the man found dead is still to be formally confirmed.

Police taped off a section of the street on Tuesday night and a presence remains at the house.

Police issue update on Arbroath man’s death

In an update to The Courier on Thursday, a police spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Tuesday we received a report of the death of a man within a property on Commerce Street, Arbroath.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“The man is believed to be 64 years old.

“However, formal identification has still to take place.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”