Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary blocked over “grave concern” at Forfar kennels

The future of more than 20 dogs at Happas Canine Centre is now uncertain after Angus councillors rejected an animal welfare licence application.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw Image: Supplied
Kerryanne Shaw Image: Supplied

Angus councillors have refused to grant a licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in a decision which leaves a question mark over the future of more than 20 dogs in kennels near Forfar.

On Thursday, civic licensing committee members unanimously rejected the All Bullie Rescue Charity’s application for Happas Canine Centre, between Forfar and Dundee.

The campaigner behind the scheme had asked them to take her severe ADHD into account for difficulties in meeting the conditions of an animal welfare licence.

The controversial kennels have been at the centre of the sanctuary plan since it was announced by charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw a year ago.

She relocated from Glasgow to Angus after more than £20,000 was raised to establish the sanctuary.

Happas canine centre near Forfar
Inside the kennel block at Happas Canine Centre. Image: Supplied

But two separate inspection reports heavily criticised the set-up there.

They raised serious concerns around record-keeping, kennel security and medication controls.

A key concern was the fact Ms Shaw was in sole control of more than 20 dogs already at Happas.

We also revealed this month that the kennels are now entirely unlicensed after an animal boarding permit expired.

Legal representative submits ‘significant’ progress at XL Bully hub

Ms Shaw’s lawyer, Jacob Cohen, said his client had made “significant” progress towards fulfilling the licence requirements.

And he said Ms Shaw should be given disability adjustment under the Equalities Act after revealing her ADHD.

“This impacts her ability to concentrate, to multitask and to complete tasks,” he said.

“She is prescribed medication, but does not take it because the side effects outweigh the benefits.

XL Bully campaigner Kerryanne Shaw
Kerryanne Shaw moved from Glasgow to set up the Angus centre. Image: Supplied

“This would be considered a disability, to which she would be entitled to reasonable adjustment and support.”

He submitted Ms Shaw was “substantially close” to meeting the conditions required to secure the licence.

Two volunteers have begun induction training to support Ms Shaw in looking after the animals.

However, the council’s animal welfare officer Coreen Hill said she stood by her assessment of the Happas kennels and the recommendation the licence should not be granted.

Committee unhappy over rate of Happas improvements

Councillor Lloyd Melville said: “This has been a difficult one.

“The necessary improvements simply have not happened.

“I’m not content to write a blank cheque on this.

“After seven months of owning the site, one inspection, another 70 days, another inspection; if after all of that the conditions have not been met then I simply do not judge that they are likely to be met.”

Committee chairman George Meechan said he had “grave concerns” over Happas.

“There have been improvements in areas, but the overall picture does not look good.

“We can’t have a situation where ‘likely’ means any time in the future.”

The committee unanimously rejected the application.

The council will now work with Ms Shaw to determine what happens to the dogs.

Not all of the animals at Happas are XL Bullies.

Montrose member Kenny Braes said: “The one thing I would like to say is how much I admire the applicant for what she’s tried to do and is trying to do.

“It’s not the dogs’ fault that they landed up in this position.

“I don’t doubt your commitment to the animals,” he told her.

Ms Shaw previously said she would appeal any refusal decision.

Conversation