Passerby tells of shock as woman, 62, dies after collapsing on Kirriemuir street

A 62-year-old woman has died after collapsing on a street in Kirriemuir on Wednesday afternoon.

A doctor and a passerby helped her in the incident at Knowehead, near the town’s health centre.

Emergency services then arrived but the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Derek Ramsay found the woman collapsed while walking in the area.

Local carried out CPR after woman’s collapse on Kirriemuir street

He said: “I was out for my walk and came across a woman collapsed at the top of Knowehead.

“If I hadn’t decided to go that way I would never have found her.

“I called for an ambulance and Kirriemuir Health Centre.

“Dr Andrew Wilmshurst arrived along with the first responders who arrived on a motorbike – they were all brilliant.

“A young man who passed by carried out the initial CPR with Dr Wilmshurst and was magnificent the young lad is an unsung hero.

“A young girl was there with me at the start until the medics arrived.

“Sadly the woman didn’t make it – I’m shocked, to say the least. ”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Wednesday we were called to assist with a medical matter in the Knowehead area of Kirriemuir, Angus.

“A 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later. Her next of kin are aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”