Arbroath community sports club wins booze licence after promise to be good neighbour

An Angus sports club has said it didn’t mean to alarm neighbours with an ‘adult entertainment’ element in its alcohol licence application.

Arbroath Harp Community Club says it will do all it can to be a good neighbour to folk living near the former bowling club premises it calls home.

Residents in Elliot Street lodged a string of objections to the application.

It sought a seven-day licence, until midnight, at the former Lochlands Bowling Club premises.

Poker nights a possibility

Club spokesman Paul Gray said the ‘adult entertainment’ element of the application was included so they could run casino and poker nights.

“There would appear to be some confusion in the terminology that we’re looking to host events with further adult themes,” he said.

“In hindsight, we can see how this can be construed.

“This is not something we will ever look to have at the club.

“It goes against our values and aims.”

Mr Gray told the licensing board outdoor drinking would end at 9pm, with lights on a decking area switched off.

“We accept there has been an issue in the past and have rectified it,” he said.

“The club will be looking to canvass neighbours to develop a working relationship going forward to respect their living space.”

Neighbours welcome club message

Objectors at the meeting said they were encouraged by steps the club says it will take.

Councillor Ross Greig said communication between the premises and the public was important.

“If you work together collectively then that will nip and problems in the bud,” he said.

“It certainly sounds like you’re more than willing to work with the people round about.”

The board unanimously agreed to grant the premises licence.

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno said: “It will be good for the community, and good for the young players to have a clubhouse of their own.”