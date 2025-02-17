Drunk who flashed at teen skaters in Forfar put on sex offenders register

A drunk who dropped his trousers in front of two teenage skateboarders in Angus must complete a programme aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

Dariusz Niklewicz, of Brechin Road in Forfar, was sentenced after admitting flashing and then assaulting police who apprehended him.

Last year, he pled guilty to intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner so that boys aged 16 and 17 would see them.

On April 24 in 2024, he waved at the young skateboarders at Archie’s Park in Forfar while his trousers were around his ankles.

Despite pleading with a judge his offending was not sexual, Niklewicz will be on the sex offenders register for the next two years.

Sentenced

Niklewicz returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having admitted the offending ahead of a planned trial in September 2024.

The Polish national, aided in the dock by an interpreter, had been subject to a low tariff structured deferred sentence.

This, considered a precursor to a community payback order, informs the court about the offender’s progress over the weeks following their conviction.

Sheriff Allan Findlay imposed two years supervision and ordered Niklewicz to take part in the Moving Forward: Making Changes rehabilitation programme.

He also placed the 52-year-old on the sex offenders register for two years.

Niklewicz told the sheriff: “It was not a sex offence.”

After sentencing Niklewicz, the sheriff told him: “See this out, don’t come back.”

Offences

At a hearing last year, prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said: “At 5.40pm, witnesses had attended at the locus to skateboard on the footpath.

“They observed the accused and formed the opinion that he was under the influence.

“At 6pm, he has pulled his trousers down and has exposed his penis to both.

“He was waving his arms around during this. It lasted for approximately five seconds.

“Adult witnesses who were nearby observed the accused’s behaviour and ran over to intervene.

“At this point, he’s pulled his trousers back up and was told by the witnesses: ‘You can’t be doing that, there’s kids around here’.”

When police arrived, Niklewicz tried to strike an officer with his handcuffs.

At West Bell Street HQ, Niklewicz said of the flashing: “This is kind of stupidity, I don’t understand or remember – maybe I did it under the influence of alcohol.”

