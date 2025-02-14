Teen to appear in court in connection with Arbroath man’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Teen to appear in court in connection with Arbroath man’s death

The 19-year-old has been charged and is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.

By Finn Nixon
arbroath death
The police presence on Commerce Street in Arbroath on Tuesday night. Image: Paul Reid

A teen is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with the death of a 64-year-old man in Arbroath.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear in Forfar Sheriff Court today, three days after his first arrest.

It comes after a 64-year-old man was found dead at a property on Commerce Street on Tuesday evening.

His identity is still to be formally confirmed.

Teen to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with Arbroath death

Police had attended the Arbroath property at around 7.40pm on Tuesday and had been treating the death as “unexplained”.

Police guarding a door on Commerce Street, Arbroath after the death of a 64-year-old man. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers were called to a property in Commerce Street around 7.40pm on Tuesday, following the death of a man, believed to be aged 64.

“Formal identification has still to take place.

“The 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Neighbours beside the Lochlands Drive clubhouse objected tp the licence application. Image: Google
Arbroath community sports club wins booze licence after promise to be good neighbour
The roarin' game as Forfar action gets underway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Full house at Forfar for Scottish Curling Senior Championships
Kerryanne Shaw. Image: Supplied
Angus XL Bully sanctuary blocked over 'grave concern' at Forfar kennels
5
Knowehead in Kirriemuir.
Kirriemuir resident tells of shock as woman, 62, dies after collapsing on street
arbroath death
Man found dead in Arbroath home believed to be 64-year-old
Domino's Montrose manager Courtney Ford (centre) with her staff, who went viral after their delivery to the train (right). Image: Domino's Montrose/Granty_10/X
Montrose Domino's staff 'only happy to help' with stag do train delivery
Angus councillor LLoyd Melville has warned of a £5m national insurance contributions hike.
Warning of £5m National Insurance 'hammer blow' to Angus Council staff budget
5
Planning councillors voted in favour of the Denfield solar project. Image: Voigt Architects
Green light for ‘industrial carbuncle’ Arbroath solar farm which might not be switched on…
Rossie Young People's Trust CEO Mary Geaney. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Top rating for Angus young people’s secure unit as inspectors praise ‘high calibre’ Rossie…
The average Angus council house rent will rise to £84.91 per week. Image: PA
11th hour bid to peg Angus rent rise at 4% fails amidst warning ‘tenants…
2