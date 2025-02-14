Teen to appear in court in connection with Arbroath man’s death

A teen is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with the death of a 64-year-old man in Arbroath.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear in Forfar Sheriff Court today, three days after his first arrest.

It comes after a 64-year-old man was found dead at a property on Commerce Street on Tuesday evening.

His identity is still to be formally confirmed.

Teen to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with Arbroath death

Police had attended the Arbroath property at around 7.40pm on Tuesday and had been treating the death as “unexplained”.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers were called to a property in Commerce Street around 7.40pm on Tuesday, following the death of a man, believed to be aged 64.

“Formal identification has still to take place.

“The 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.”