Arbroath butcher’s cheeky Valentine’s Day video goes viral

A hilarious Valentine’s Day video made by staff at an Arbroath butcher’s has become a hit online.

The video, filmed at DH Robertson, in Fisheracre, shows three shirtless members of the team.

Two of the butchers, Aaron Barber and Mackai Daily, are seen carrying colleague Scot Stephen – with a rose his mouth.

They are later joined by Kyle Smith, who says: “Romance? There’s no romance for Frankie boy.

“Get down to DH Robertson – get a big, juicy rump steak.”

Kyle then gives the meat a playful smack, leading to laughs from staff and customers alike.

A spokesperson for DH Robertson said: “We made the video to promote our Valentine’s products.

“The guys are always up for a laugh and it provides the customers with a little bit of an escape from the usual adverts they see on social media.

“We think Kyle has a striking resemblance to Frank McAvennie. He also made our haggis video.”

Hilarious Arbroath butcher’s Valentine’s video a hit with customers

By noon on Friday, the video was viewed more than 11,000 times.

The video, posted on Facebook, attracted reactions such as “brilliant” and “fantastic”.

One customer lightheartedly wrote: “I just got lorne, haggis and bacon from you lot, scared to cook it now.”

The spokesperson added: “We’ve had a great positive response to the video.

“The customers in the shop when we had a run-through were laughing their socks off.”