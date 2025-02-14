Arbroath butcher’s cheeky Valentine’s Day video goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath butcher’s cheeky Valentine’s Day video goes viral

Customers at DH Robertson were laughing away as staff filmed the humorous clip.

By Ben MacDonald

A hilarious Valentine’s Day video made by staff at an Arbroath butcher’s has become a hit online.

The video, filmed at DH Robertson, in Fisheracre, shows three shirtless members of the team.

Two of the butchers, Aaron Barber and Mackai Daily, are seen carrying colleague Scot Stephen – with a rose his mouth.

They are later joined by Kyle Smith, who says: “Romance? There’s no romance for Frankie boy.

“Get down to DH Robertson – get a big, juicy rump steak.”

Kyle then gives the meat a playful smack, leading to laughs from staff and customers alike.

Kyle ‘Frankie’ Smith gives the meat a good slap. Image: DH Robertson/Facebook

A spokesperson for DH Robertson said: “We made the video to promote our Valentine’s products.

“The guys are always up for a laugh and it provides the customers with a little bit of an escape from the usual adverts they see on social media.

“We think Kyle has a striking resemblance to Frank McAvennie. He also made our haggis video.”

Hilarious Arbroath butcher’s Valentine’s video a hit with customers

By noon on Friday, the video was viewed more than 11,000 times.

The video, posted on Facebook, attracted reactions such as “brilliant” and “fantastic”.

One customer lightheartedly wrote: “I just got lorne, haggis and bacon from you lot, scared to cook it now.”

The spokesperson added: “We’ve had a great positive response to the video.

“The customers in the shop when we had a run-through were laughing their socks off.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath death
Teenager appears in court accused of murdering father in Arbroath
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee
Forfar care worker 'poked' service user and 'called him fat'
deliberate fire Forfar
Hunt for gang that set Forfar car bodyshop on fire as owners offer £1k…
arbroath death
Teen to appear in court in connection with Arbroath man's death
Neighbours beside the Lochlands Drive clubhouse objected tp the licence application. Image: Google
Arbroath community sports club wins booze licence after promise to be good neighbour
The roarin' game as Forfar action gets underway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Full house at Forfar for Scottish Curling Senior Championships
Kerryanne Shaw. Image: Supplied
Angus XL Bully sanctuary blocked over 'grave concern' at Forfar kennels
5
Knowehead in Kirriemuir.
Kirriemuir resident tells of shock as woman, 62, dies after collapsing on street
arbroath death
Man found dead in Arbroath home believed to be 64-year-old
Domino's Montrose manager Courtney Ford (centre) with her staff, who went viral after their delivery to the train (right). Image: Domino's Montrose/Granty_10/X
Montrose Domino's staff 'only happy to help' with stag do train delivery

Conversation